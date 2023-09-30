Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air gun attacks surge in Kerala; 6 cases reported this year alone

    Air gun attacks are increasing in the state. Around six incidents of air gun attacks were reported this year alone. The first airgun attack of the year was reported on May 30.

    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Air gun attacks are increasing in the state. Around six incidents of air gun attacks were reported this year alone. Notably, three of these incidents involved fatalities. In addition to these attacks, statistics indicate a rising trend in the sale of airguns in the state. In 2022, more than five airgun attacks were reported.

    The first airgun attack of the year was reported on May 30. The incident occurred in Alappuzha, Cherthala, where a confrontation between rival groups resulted in the death of Ranjith. On July 29, an airgun attack took place in Wayanad, where three individuals were targeted and injured. The assailant used an air gun for the attack. Notably, this incident occurred during a road altercation.

    Another air gun attack occurred recently when a youth was directly targeted in the Malankara Colony. The incident took place when Biju was walking on the road, and he was shot with an airgun. The police have started an investigation into this matter.

    On August 27,  a houseworker, Shafi, was fatally injured by an air gun in Malappuram Ponnani. It was the result of improper handling of an air gun belonging to a friend named Sajeevan. The incident occurred due to negligence while Sajeevan was trying to teach his friend how to use the air gun properly.

    The following day, August 28, in Alappuzha, a heart-wrenching event occurred when a family dispute led to the tragic death of a relative at the hands of Airgun. The assailant, identified as a family member, used an air gun to commit the crime. This incident took place just a month after a similar tragic incident in Kannur on September 18, where a son killed his own father in a case involving a domestic dispute. In both cases, air guns were used as weapons, raising concerns about their accessibility and the need for responsible handling.

    Lastly, the  employee of the Kerala High Court shot his elder brother late on Thursday (Sep. 28) in Aluva. The deceased has been identified as Paulson. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Thomas parked his bike in front of the house in the morning, which was later vandalised by Paulson. Thomas had lodged a police complaint over the same.

    However, according to reports, a verbal altercation led to the killing. Thomas shot Paulson with an air gun, and later he himself informed the police. Both brothers used to live in the same house with their father. The accused, Thomas, is a section officer of the High Court.

