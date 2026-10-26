The Aippasi Thirukalyanam festival has commenced at Thoothukudi's Sri Sankara Rameswarar Temple, drawing over one million devotees for the sacred Girivalam circumambulation around the holy Arunachala Hill during the Aippasi Pournami period.

Aippasi Thirukalyanam Festival Commences in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Aippasi Thirukalyanam festival of Sri Bhagampiriyal Amman began with the ceremonial flag hoisting at the Arulmigu Sri Sankara Rameswarar Temple in Thoothukudi on Monday, which witnessed a large influx of devotees for the Aippasi Pournami Girivalam. At the Sankara Rameswarar Temple, special prayers and rituals were performed to mark the beginning of the festival. Devotees gathered to witness the flag-hoisting ceremony and offer prayers to Lord Sankara Rameswarar and Goddess Bhagampiriyal Amman. The temple premises witnessed a devotional atmosphere as devotees participated in the inaugural event. The Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, A Srinath, also attended the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Devotee Influx for Aippasi Pournami Girivalam

Meanwhile, more than one million devotees reportedly arrived in Thoothukudi from various districts and states to perform Girivalam around the sacred Arunachala Hill on the occasion of Aippasi Pournami. The Arunachaleswarar Temple in Thoothukudi is revered as the Agni Sthalam among the Pancha Bhootha Sthalams, representing the five elements. The sacred hill is also believed to grant liberation to those who think of it. The temple hosts festivals throughout the Tamil calendar year, from Chithirai to Panguni, while lakhs of devotees traditionally visit Thoothukudi on every full moon day to circumambulate Arunachala Hill.

Pilgrimage Logistics and Station Rush

This month's Aippasi Pournami began at 11.25 am on Sunday and concluded at 10.09 am on Monday. Devotees began the Girivalam on Sunday night, with many continuing the circumambulation into Monday morning. Following the pilgrimage, thousands of devotees gathered at Thoothukudi Railway Station to board trains to their respective hometowns. To facilitate the movement of pilgrims, the district administration arranged special buses and trains. However, a brief commotion occurred when a passenger train travelling from Villupuram to Tirupati via Katpadi arrived at the station. Devotees waiting on the platform rushed to board the Tirupati-bound train, resulting in minor jostling among passengers. Even after the train departed, many devotees remained at the station, waiting for the next train to return to their hometowns. The presence of thousands of pilgrims created a brief rush at the railway station as devotees made their way back after completing the Girivalam. (ANI)

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