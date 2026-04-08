AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali welcomed the two-week US-Iran ceasefire as a positive step for global stability. US President Donald Trump and India's MEA also hailed the agreement, hoping it brings lasting peace to West Asia.

AIMPLB Member Welcomes Ceasefire

Following the "double-sided" two-week ceasefire between US and Iran, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, Chairman of the Islamic Centre of India and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States, calling it a positive step for global stability and human life.

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Speaking to ANI, the AIMPLB member expressed relief over the de-escalation of the conflict, noting the heavy toll the war had taken on the global community. "The announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and America is a welcome step. Many innocent lives were lost, and the economy of the world was being questioned because of this," Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said. He further expressed his hope for the regional power's recovery and stability following the cessation of hostilities. "I hope that Iran will move forward on the path of success again," he added.

US Announces Ceasefire, Accepts Iranian Proposal

This comes after US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and accepting the 10-point proposal from Iran. The Iranian side then accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations.

Trump Hails 'Big Day for World Peace'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that it was a big day for world peace as the US-Iran war headed towards a ceasefire. Trump said that the US will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. "A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen; they've had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just "hangin' around" in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP" he said in a post on Truth Social.

India Welcomes De-escalation

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday welcomed the recent ceasefire reached between the US and Iran, saying that it hoped the agreement would lead to lasting peace in West Asia. The MEA said, "We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict. The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz." (ANI)