A video showing a massive population counter at AIIMS Delhi has gone viral, putting India's growing population in the spotlight. The display reportedly showed the country nearing the 1.5-billion mark

A billboard at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has caught social media attention after a video showing India's estimated population went viral.

According to the circulating video, the counter displayed a population of 1,48,16,37,145, or approximately 1.48 billion, on November 10 at 7:27 pm.

The figure triggered discussions online, with several users expressing surprise at how close India is getting to the 1.5-billion population milestone. Others questioned whether the displayed number represented an actual live population count or an estimate.

Grok Explains How The Population Counter Works

As the video gained traction, a social media user named Yash approached AI chatbot Grok to verify the figure displayed on the AIIMS billboard.

Grok reportedly confirmed that the display showed an estimated population of around 1.4816 billion on November 10. It also stated that the figure was broadly consistent with population projections based on United Nations data.

However, there is an important distinction behind the impressive-looking counter. According to Grok, the billboard functions as a demographic projection clock rather than a system that tracks every birth and death in real time.

It continuously updates the estimated population using average growth rates. This means the changing numbers represent a statistical projection, not an exact headcount of people living in India at any given moment.

India Could Cross The 1.5-Billion Mark By 2028

Data from Worldometer also highlights India's rapidly growing population. According to its estimates, India's population stood at approximately 1,476,625,576 at the middle of 2026.

The platform's estimate for November 10 was around 1.4813 billion, broadly matching the figure being discussed online.

These estimates are based on the United Nations' World Population Prospects 2024 revision. If current demographic projections hold, India could cross the 1.5-billion population mark by 2028.

The viral AIIMS billboard has therefore brought renewed attention to India's demographic trajectory, while also highlighting why population counters based on projections should not be mistaken for exact real-time records.