The All India Institute of Ayurveda's (AIIA) Pharmacology Laboratory received prestigious ISO certifications from the Bureau of Indian Standards for quality, environmental, and safety management, boosting its credibility in Ayurvedic research.

The Pharmacology Laboratory of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi -- an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India has been accredited with the prestigious IS/ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), IS/ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), and IS/ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) certifications by Bureau of Indian Standards. This award was presented during the event on Quality Management System certification, organised by BIS for the officials of CCRH, New Delhi.

According to the AYUSH ministry's release, this accomplishment marks a major step forward in institutional excellence, ensuring that the Pharmacology Laboratory and Small Animal House Facility functions are in line with the globally accepted benchmarks of quality, environmental responsibility, and occupational safety.

Integrated Management System and Key Benefits

Through the implementation of an Integrated Management System (IMS), AIIA has standardised its laboratory processes, strengthened compliance with ethical and environmental norms, and enhanced operational efficiency in pre-clinical pharmacological research on Ayurvedic formulations. Key benefits of this initiative include: Streamlined and reproducible experimental procedures under the Quality Management System (QMS), environmentally responsible practices, including waste minimisation and energy optimisation under the Environmental Management System (EMS), enhanced occupational health and safety culture, with risk mitigation, ergonomic laboratory design, and regular safety audits under the OHSMS framework.

Enhanced Credibility and International Recognition

Certification by BIS, India's national standards body, enhances AIIA's national and international credibility as a centre of excellence in Ayurveda research and innovation. The BIS audit process, conducted in two stages, provided valuable guidance to contextualise ISO standards for pharmacological and animal research environments.

Leadership on Pursuing Excellence

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. (Vaidya) P. K. Prajapati, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda, stated, "This ISO certification is a proud moment for AIIA and reflects our continuous pursuit of excellence in education, research, and institutional governance. Integrating globally recognised ISO standards with traditional Ayurvedic research systems reinforces our commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability. It sets a new benchmark for Ayurveda institutions across India to follow international best practices while upholding our ancient heritage."

Expert Commentary on Quality Systems

Lalthan Pari, Scientist E, BIS said that implementing QMS has to be considered on priority basis by all the organizations, as it holds a pivotal role in uplifting the standards of the systems. Dr Subhash Kaushik, Director General, CCRH said that quality, commitment, and continuous improvisation are the three pillars that propel a system in a systematic direction, and this is the responsibility of every professional individual. Dr RK Kain, Ex-Scientist-F, BIS was also present during the event.

About All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA)

AIIA, the apex institute of Ayurveda, is accredited with NAAC A++ and is recognized as the first NABH-accredited public sector Ayurveda hospital in India. With a 200-bed referral hospital, 12 specialty departments, and 45 specialty clinics, AIIA integrates classical Ayurvedic principles with modern research methodologies to advance evidence-based healthcare. The achievement of ISO certification by its Pharmacology Laboratory underscores AIIA's vision to promote global standards, ethical research, and sustainable practices in the field of Ayurveda.

Additional Professor Dr Galib, Dr Bidhan, and Dr Vijay Kumar represented AIIA in the event. (ANI)