The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) launched a signature campaign in Shimla to protest the proposed shifting of Kamla Nehru Hospital, arguing the move to add robotic surgery will negatively impact essential women's healthcare services.

AIDWA Protests Relocation of Kamla Nehru Hospital

The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) on Thursday intensified its protest against the proposed shifting of Kamla Nehru Hospital by launching a signature campaign at the historic The Ridge in Shimla.

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According to the organisation, the campaign was also conducted across various wards of the city and will continue on Thursday. AIDWA claimed that large numbers of people, particularly women, participated in the drive and expressed concern over any move to alter or relocate the existing women's hospital facilities.

Group Alleges Move Undermines Women's Healthcare

The organisation said it has been continuously staging protests against the proposed shifting of the hospital and accused the state government of "tampering" with a long-established healthcare institution that provides essential services, including a blood bank, X-ray facilities, emergency care, operation theatres, laboratories and special wards.

AIDWA alleged that the government's move was aimed at facilitating robotic surgery facilities, but argued that such surgeries are expensive and beyond the reach of many women patients. The organisation maintained that patients requiring robotic surgeries could instead be referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital rather than restructuring or dividing the women's hospital.

The women's body also objected to the reported plan of using part of the hospital premises for dental services, stating that splitting departments and relocating facilities would adversely affect healthcare services for women.

Call to Action Issued

Demanding that the hospital continue functioning in its present form and location, AIDWA appealed to all organisations and residents of Shimla, especially women, to join the movement to "save" the hospital. The organisation further announced that it would stage a protest demonstration on May 16 against what it termed an "anti-women decision" of the government.

CM Reviews Apple Procurement for Upcoming Season

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while reviewing the various schemes of the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) last evening, directed the corporation to gear up for the procurement of apples for the upcoming season under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

According to a statement released by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to ensuring the welfare of apple growers, especially small and marginal farmers and asked the HPMC to work towards maximising benefits for them. He instructed the officers to make all necessary arrangements before procurement begins for the next season and to notify procurement centres well in advance for the convenience of apple growers across the state. (ANI)