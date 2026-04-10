AIADMK's EPS has promised to eradicate Tamil Nadu's drug problem within three months if elected. He slammed the DMK for 'misgovernance,' citing rising drug abuse, inflation, corruption in TASMAC, and increased taxes under CM Stalin's rule.

Vow to Eradicate Drug Problem

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has promised that if voted to power, the drug problem in Tamil Nadu will be eradicated within three months. Palaniswami, who campaigned in several Assembly constituencies in Chennai on Thursday, highlighted the "misgovernance" prevailing under DMK. "Drugs are flooding every corner of Tamil Nadu. Students and youth are affected. Crimes like murder, robbery, and sexual assault are happening daily due to drug abuse. DMK members are supporting these offenders, which is why the police cannot act. Two years ago, 2,348 people were found possessing drugs near schools, but only 148 were arrested--the rest were DMK members. How can drugs be eliminated? Under the AIADMK rule, drugs will be eradicated within three months," Palaniswami said.

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EPS Hits Back at DMK, Slams 'Puppet CM' Stalin

Hitting back at critics from the ruling party, EPS said, "I have never criticised any leader in my 51 years of public life. But if the Chief Minister and Deputy CM criticise us, we will not stay silent." Slamming CM Stalin, he continued to attack, "In Tiruvannamalai, Stalin forgot and asked his own candidate what their election symbol was. A Chief Minister who doesn't even know his party symbol--this is why I call him a 'puppet CM."

Accusations of Uncontrolled Inflation

Prices of essential goods have skyrocketed. Rice, oil, and pulses--all have doubled compared to the AIADMK rule. The DMK government has taken no steps to control inflation, severely affecting the poor and middle class, EPS pointed out.

Corruption Allegations Against DMK Government

Asserting that corruption is prevailing under DMK, EPS said, "There are 6,000 TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu. About 1.5 crore bottles are sold daily. With ₹10 extra charged per bottle, ₹15 crore is looted daily, ₹450 crore monthly, and ₹5,400 crore annually--₹24,000 crore in four years."

"The Enforcement Directorate exposed corruption in the DMK municipal department. Despite court orders, no FIR was filed. Under the AIADMK rule, strict action will be taken," he added.

'People are Suffering' Under DMK Rule, Says EPS

He also mentioned that DMK has lost people's support. "AIADMK is growing stronger." Under DMK rule, electricity charges have increased by 67%, property tax has doubled, and additional taxes are imposed everywhere. People are suffering and waiting for elections, the AIADMK leader said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23. Counting is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)