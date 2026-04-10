AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed confidence in returning to power in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls. He detailed their campaign strategy of highlighting DMK's shortcomings while other leaders also hit the campaign trail.

EPS Confident of AIADMK's Return to Power

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday exuded confidence over his party's election campaign, saying they are working with a clear aim to return to power in the state Assembly polls. He also slammed the Chief Minister, ML Stalin-led DMK government

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Speaking to ANI, Palaniswami said, "I am a farmer--I have faced both scorching sun and heavy rain. We are not concerned about heat or rain. Our goal is to form the government again. So we are actively campaigning for our party candidates and alliance candidates, reaching out to the people, explaining our achievements, and highlighting the shortcomings of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government to gather votes. The election campaign is progressing excellently."

Parties Intensify Campaigning

Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, DMK leader Kanimozhi campaigned in support of Minister Su. Muthusamy, the party's candidate for the Erode West Assembly constituency, at Vellode Nalroad in Erode district.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held a roadshow supporting BJP Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore North Assembly constituency Vanathi Srinivasan in the Saibaba Colony area, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls.

During the campaign, party cadres from the BJP and AIADMK welcomed both leaders with garlands made of lotus flowers.

Electoral Battle Heats Up

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a keen contest between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut, potentially turning the contest into a three-cornered battle.

Key Dates

The polling for single-phase Tamil Nadu assembly elections is scheduled to be held on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4. (ANI)