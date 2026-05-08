AIADMK's M Thambidurai is confident of returning to power amid a hung assembly. Vijay's TVK, the largest party with 108 seats, is seeking alliances with Congress and Left parties to cross the 118-seat majority mark and form the government.

AIADMK Confident of Comeback

AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP M Thambidurai on Friday exuded confidence that his party will come back to power in Tamil Nadu, as he said that the party is engaged in multiple discussions. Addressing reporters, Thambidurai said, "So many discussions are going on. I cannot say anything now. We hope good things will happen. My party, my leader will come back. There is a public sentiment that AIADMK has to come to power. That may happen in the due course of time with the grace of God."

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Hung Assembly Puts Onus on Alliances

AIADMK has emerged as the third-largest party with 47 seats, significantly behind Vijay TVK (108 seats) and MK Stalin's DMK (57 seats). However, with no party crossing the majority mark, AIADMK's seats become crucial as all three parties attempt to gain power by forming alliances.

TVK has already stitched an alliance with Congress, adding five more seats to its tally. However, their alliance still lack five seats to touch the majority mark.

Parties Mull Support for TVK-led Alliance

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are separately holding an executive meeting to discuss whether they will withdraw their support to Vijay. Both parties have two MLAs each. Their support will take the TVK alliance tally to 117, just one short of the majority.

Earlier, CPI (M) leader P Shanmugam said that his party has received a letter from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, on which discussion will be held in the party's state committee meeting.

"TVK Chief sent a letter to our party. Our State Committee meeting will be held tomorrow morning; we will make our decision in it," said Shanmugam

"According to the Constitution, it is TVK that should be allowed to form the government. We have never seen a situation like this in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and now we have a hung Assembly. It is the Governor who should invite Vijay to form the government because he is leading," Shanmugam said.

VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) will also convene a meeting of its high-level committee this evening; VCK, formally part of the DMK alliance, won two seats in the state assembly elections.

All three parties, along with Congress, will support Vijay and confirm that he crosses the majority mark, forming the government in his first attempt.

TVK won 108 seats in the Assembly elections, while Congress won five, taking the tally of the newly brewing alliance to 112. The TVK-led potential coalition still falls five short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'.

With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107, and along with the Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just 5 short of a majority.