The IVF unit at IKDRC in Ahmedabad provides affordable fertility treatment for about Rs 1.5 lakh, compared to Rs 7-8 lakh in private hospitals. The Gujarat government plans to expand these services to Surat, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar.

In a significant boost to affordable healthcare, the IVF unit at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) in Ahmedabad is offering low-cost fertility treatment, bringing hope to couples struggling to conceive. In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), a process where fertilisation occurs outside the body in a laboratory, has become increasingly accessible at the Civil Hospital campus in Ahmedabad.

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Comprehensive Services and Expansion Plans

Operational since 2005, the centre is equipped with advanced facilities, including embryology laboratories and genetic testing. Dr Pranjal R Modi, Director of IKDRC, said that the institute provides comprehensive reproductive healthcare services. "This institution has state-of-the-art facilities such as embryology labs, IVF treatment, endoscopy and laparoscopy. We have also started a department of reproductive medicine and surgery where all kinds of IVF treatments are available and are being further upgraded," he said.

He further added that the Gujarat government plans to expand these services to other cities. "Apart from Ahmedabad, IVF services will also be made available in Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar," he said.

Making Parenthood Affordable

Affordability remains the biggest advantage of the IKDRC facility. While private hospitals typically charge between Rs 7 to 8 lakh for IVF procedures, treatment at IKDRC costs around Rs 1.5 lakh, making it accessible to economically weaker and middle-class families.

Beneficiaries who have undergone treatment at the centre highlighted the cost advantage and quality of care. One patient said that private treatment options were unaffordable, but the process at IKDRC was smooth and well-guided by doctors. Another beneficiary noted that despite some cost, it was significantly lower than that of private hospitals, enabling more people to access treatment.

Advanced Techniques and Success Rates

Couples often opt for IVF due to factors such as low sperm count, blocked fallopian tubes, hormonal imbalances, delayed marriages, or unexplained infertility.

Dr Rohina Aggarwal, Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at IKDRC, said the centre offers advanced techniques such as Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Computer-Aided Sperm Analysis (CASA), laser-assisted hatching and genetic testing. She added that around 400 to 500 couples undergo IVF treatment at the centre every year, with a success rate of nearly 40 per cent, comparable to many private institutions.

With plans for expansion and continued focus on affordability, IKDRC is emerging as a model for accessible fertility care, encouraging couples to seek timely treatment and realise their dream of parenthood. (ANI)