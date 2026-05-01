Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's initiative has successfully relocated stray cattle, using their waste to generate biogas and electricity. This has created a zero-waste campus, eliminated LPG use, and set a benchmark in sustainable energy and waste management.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s initiative has not only reduced the menace of stray cattle on city roads but has also created a sustainable energy source from cattle waste, setting a benchmark in environmental conservation and waste management, the release said.

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Biogas Generation at Bakrol Facility

Stray cattle from city roads are relocated to Karuna Mandir facilities in Bakrol and Danilimda. The Bakrol facility spans 50,000 square metres and houses around 750 cattle, generating approximately 2,800 kg of dung. To utilise this waste, AMC has installed specialised biogas plants. At Bakrol, two plants with a capacity of one tonne each have been set up. Around 1,000 kg of dung is used daily to produce approximately 46 kg of biogas and about 35 units of electricity.

'Stray Cattle Nuisance Prevention and Control Policy'

Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said that AMC implemented the "Stray Cattle Nuisance Prevention and Control Policy" in 2023 to address the issue. Under this policy, stray cattle are removed from city roads and relocated to shelters where they receive proper care and medical attention.

A Self-Sufficient, Zero-Waste Campus

The release stated that the gaushala has emerged as the city's first zero-waste campus, with 100% processing of biodegradable waste. The biogas produced is used for cooking within the campus. Around 32 workers and their families reside there, and all cooking needs are met through biogas. Earlier, the facility required about 27 LPG cylinders per month, but this has now been completely eliminated, resulting in monthly savings of approximately Rs 10,350 in electricity costs.

At the Bakrol facility, more than 1,000 rotis are prepared daily for cows and dogs, all cooked using biogas. Donors also contribute by feeding cows and supporting the initiative.

Sustainable Byproducts and Employment

The slurry produced from the biogas plants is used as fertiliser in plantations. Additionally, dung-based sticks are manufactured and distributed free of cost to temples for rituals such as Vedic Holi and havan(religious rituals), generating employment for 13 workers.

Expansion to Danilimda and Future Prospects

The Danilimda facility houses around 350 cattle, producing about 1,700 kg of dung ezhednevno. A similar biogas plant has been installed there, generating both gas and electricity. AMC is also planning to use vegetable waste from city markets along with dung to further boost biogas production in the future.

With this initiative, AMC has not only addressed the stray cattle problem but also created a sustainable energy model, pushing Ahmedabad towards becoming a zero-waste city while strengthening its environmental management systems. (ANI)