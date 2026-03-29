Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,099 crore in Ahmedabad. These initiatives, covering housing, bridges, and infrastructure, aim to accelerate the city's holistic and citizen-friendly development.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth Rs 1,099 crore aimed at accelerating the holistic development of Ahmedabad city, a release said.

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The projects include housing, bridges, gardens, lakes, auditoriums, and other key urban infrastructure facilities, which are expected to significantly enhance the quality of life for citizens.

Continued Focus on Urban Development

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that the state government has prioritised making urban life more convenient and citizen-friendly. He noted that the urban development journey initiated in 2005 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to gain momentum. Gujarat also celebrated year 2025 as the "Urban Development Year" under its guidance. He highlighted that Ahmedabad has earned global recognition as a World Heritage City and continues to progress steadily towards becoming a modern, globally competitive urban centre. The state government remains committed to strengthening infrastructure and enhancing public welfare.

Infrastructure Milestones in Ahmedabad

CM Patel said that over the past five years, Ahmedabad has witnessed extensive infrastructure development, including more than 13,000 road works, 6,152 projects related to stormwater drainage and sewerage systems, and several initiatives to strengthen drinking water supply systems.

Green City and Transport Initiatives

He also underlined efforts to transform Ahmedabad into a green city, noting that over 450 development works worth more than Rs 110 crore have been undertaken under the inspiration of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Additionally, 21 urban transport projects worth over Rs 2,561 crore have been implemented to improve public transport, with BRTS and Metro networks being developed as modern model systems.

Housing and Cleanliness Achievements

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the Chief Minister said that housing facilities worth over Rs 4,501 crore have been provided to thousands of beneficiaries in Ahmedabad. He added that the city has also achieved notable success in cleanliness and has been awarded the title of the "cleanest city" among cities with a population exceeding one million.

Future Endeavours and Global Aspirations

Looking ahead, Patel said Ahmedabad is preparing to host major international events such as the Commonwealth Games and the World Police and Fire Games, and efforts are underway to upgrade the city to global standards. Plans are also in place to extend the Sabarmati Riverfront up to GIFT City, while the Gandhi Ashram redevelopment project is emerging as a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

Digitizing Anganwadi Services for 'Suposhit Gujarat'

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is digitizing Anganwadi services as part of its commitment to a "Suposhit Gujarat" (well-nourished Gujarat). Through the "Poshan Tracker" application, real-time data monitoring will improve service delivery and ensure better health tracking for pregnant women and children. Smartphones were also distributed to Anganwadi workers on the occasion.

He urged citizens to work collectively towards making cities and villages clean, green, and climate-friendly, in line with the vision of a "Developed India 2047" and a prosperous Gujarat.

Women and Child Development Minister Manisha Vakil said the government is empowering Anganwadi workers through technology. Around 55,000 Anganwadi workers across the state will be provided smartphones, enabling them to efficiently record children's growth data, nutrition details, and upload real-time information via the Poshan Tracker app. She added that monitoring of take-home ration (THR) distribution and support provided to pregnant and lactating mothers will also become more efficient. The state government has allocated Rs 360 crore to strengthen Anganwadi infrastructure, including the development of new centres.

Commitment to Quality Infrastructure

Minister of State for Urban Development Darshana Vaghela said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, urban development across India has gained a new direction. Providing quality roads, robust infrastructure, and clean drinking water remains a key priority for the state government.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, in his welcome address, outlined ongoing and upcoming development plans for the city. On the occasion, a commemorative coffee table book on Ahmedabad was also unveiled by the Chief Minister. Members of Parliament Hasmukh Patel, Dinesh Makwana, and Narhari Amin, along with local MLAs, Municipal Administrator Mukesh Kumar, Women and Child Development Secretary Rakesh Shankar, AUDA CEO Devang Desai, Anganwadi workers, and a large number of citizens were present at the event. (ANI)