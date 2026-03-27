TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna attacks the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, calling it 'corrupt' and accusing it of rising crime. He also claims DMK is helping the BJP in Puducherry. DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian dismisses the claims with confidence.

TVK Launches Attack on Ruling DMK

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday launched an attack against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over the increase in crimes in the state, calling it a "corrupt party."

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Addressing a press conference here, the TVK leader accused the ruling party of allegedly acting to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Puducherry ahead of polls. He underscored the commitment of the TVK to controlling drug abuse. "Crime has increased across Tamil Nadu under the DMK government. It has become a corrupt party... Several members who left the Indian National Congress have now joined TVK, and many within the Congress are unhappy with its alliance with the DMK...," he said.

"The DMK is engaging in 'drama' in forming a government in Puducherry and is acting in a way that benefits the BJP... TVK's primary objective is to control drug abuse. The party's candidate list will be announced soon," he added.

DMK Confident of Victory, Cites Welfare Initiatives

On the other hand, earlier in the day, DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has already begun its electoral campaign and expressed confidence in securing victory, citing the party's welfare initiatives since coming to power in 2021.

Speaking to ANI, Thangapandian said, "We have already begun our electoral campaigning. Through the welfare schemes, the moment the Chief Minister took charge in 2021 itself, the next victory was almost sealed. We are not worried about the way they are just showing or putting themselves up because already the AIADMK, BJP, and the allied parties' alliance seems to be really weak... It is very clear that they are not sure about that victory...'

'AIADMK has totally surrendered to the BJP'

Highlighting her party's approach, the DMK MP added, "DMK is going ahead with its electoral agenda by mobilising all the alliances in a very positive, friendly way... The AIADMK party has totally surrendered to the BJP, and it has been geared up and orchestrated by the Home Minister..."

Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)