    Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi accuses Congress of corruption and impeding India's growth

    During the program, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore, spanning crucial sectors such as Roads, Railways, Solar Energy, Power Transmission, Drinking Water, and Petroleum and Natural Gas.

    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    In a resolute critique of the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 16) delivered a scathing attack, asserting that India faltered under the "corrupt" rule of the grand old party. Speaking ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May this year, PM Modi emphasized that "Congress is corrupt" and decried its inability to envision a prosperous future for the nation.

    Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan' program through video conferencing, PM Modi underscored the country's forward momentum and said, "India is moving forward now with confidence." He contrasted the current positive trajectory with the atmosphere before 2014, characterized by discussions of scams and bombings during the Congress regime.

    Income Tax tribunal grants relief to Congress, allows operation of 'frozen' accounts

    Pointing fingers at the Congress's agenda, PM Modi remarked, "Congress has only one agenda, anti-Modi, extreme anti-Modi," attributing this approach to the party's entanglement in nepotism and dynasty politics. He expressed gratitude to the people of Rajasthan for their warm welcome to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

    Criticizing the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, PM Modi highlighted the issue of frequent paper leaks during their tenure. He commended the BJP's prompt formation of a Special Investigation Team to address the matter and mentioned the stringent law against those involved in paper leaks instituted by the Central Government.

    During the program, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore, spanning crucial sectors such as Roads, Railways, Solar Energy, Power Transmission, Drinking Water, and Petroleum and Natural Gas.

    Farmers protest 2.0: Elderly farmer protesting at Shambhu border dies of heart attack

    The state-wide event witnessed extensive participation across all districts of Rajasthan, with the main program held in Jaipur and attended by lakhs of beneficiaries of various government schemes. Chief Minister Rajasthan, other Ministers of the Rajasthan Government, MPs, MLAs, and local-level representatives also joined the program.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 2:35 PM IST
