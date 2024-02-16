Income Tax tribunal grants relief to Congress, allows operation of 'frozen' accounts

Earlier in the day, Ajay Maken expressed concerns about the financial ramifications of the frozen accounts. He noted that the party was grappling with a lack of funds, impacting essential expenditures such as electricity bills and salaries for employees.

Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken on Friday (February 16) declared that the party's bank accounts had been frozen. However, hours later, the tax tribunal clarified that there were no restrictions on the Congress party accessing its bank accounts, providing a semblance of relief amidst pre-election uncertainties.

Taking to X, Maken said, "On our petition, Income Tax Department and the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has said that we have to ensure that Rs 115 crores have to be kept in the Banks. This 115 crore is the lien marked in the Bank Accounts."

Farmers protest 2.0: Elderly farmer protesting at Shambhu border dies of heart attack

"We can spend an amount over and above that. This means that Rs 115 crores have been frozen. This Rs 115 crores is much more than we have in our Current Accounts," the Congress leader said.

Vivek Tankha, Rajya Sabha MP and lawyer representing the Congress party before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal bench of Delhi, confirmed the development. He argued that the frozen accounts would hinder the party's participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In response, the tax tribunal assured that there would only be a lien on the bank account, with no operational restrictions.

Tankha also disclosed that a hearing on the merits of the case would take place on Wednesday, shedding light on the ongoing legal battle between the Congress party and the Income Tax authorities.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Maken expressed concerns about the financial ramifications of the frozen accounts. He noted that the party was grappling with a lack of funds, impacting essential expenditures such as electricity bills and salaries for employees. Maken emphasized that the freeze not only affected the "Nyay Yatra" but all political activities.

Congress' bank accounts frozen ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, alleges Ajay Maken

Maken revealed that the Youth Congress party's bank accounts had also been frozen, creating further challenges for the organization. The income tax authorities reportedly sought a recovery of Rs 210 crore from both the Youth Congress and the Congress party.

Maken strongly criticized the timing of the account freeze, just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections. He argued that freezing the Opposition's accounts equated to stifling democracy, particularly considering the recent Supreme Court decision to scrap the Centre's electoral bonds scheme, ordering the disclosure of donors, amounts, and recipients by March 13.