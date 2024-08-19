Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Agra SHOCKER! Group of men harass woman on scooty in 5-km chase, attempt to kidnap her; WATCH viral video

    A harrowing incident in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has come to light after a viral video showed a woman being harassed by five men while traveling on her scooty.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 2:53 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    A harrowing incident in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has come to light after a viral video showed a woman being harassed by five men while traveling on her scooty. The incident reportedly occurred on Yamuna Kinara Road, where the men followed her for nearly 5 kilometers, passing lewd comments and attempting to kidnap her.

    The harassment reportedly began as the woman was traveling from Purani Mandi Square. In an attempt to evade her pursuers, she headed toward Yamuna Kinara Road. The situation escalated when the men tried to push her off the scooty, intending to kidnap her. Fortunately, a police constable noticed the incident and rushed toward the woman, prompting the miscreants to flee the scene.

    Following the video's widespread circulation on social media, Agra police launched an investigation. Two suspects, identified as Yusuf, a resident of Guddi Mansoor Khan, and Firoz, a resident of Hing Ki Mandi, have been arrested. The police are actively searching for the other three individuals involved, who were riding the second bike.

    A case has been registered against the accused, and authorities are continuing their efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects. This incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about women's safety, particularly given the recent brutal rape and murder incident of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

