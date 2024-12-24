Agra HORROR! 2 men scream, beg to stop as truck drags them for 300 metres (WATCH)

Two men in Agra were dragged for 300 meters under a truck after a minor accident. Locals intervened, stopping the truck and rescuing the men, who are now in stable condition at a hospital. The driver has been taken into custody.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 10:25 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

A truck driver dragged two people for about 300 metres in Agra under his vehicle, police on Monday said. The men were pulled out from under the truck by several locals who pushed the driver to stop. The truck was confiscated and the driver was taken into custody. The two men, both residents of Nunhai in Agra, were going towards Rambagh from Waterworks when they met with an accident around 11 pm Sunday.

The truck hit them from behind and, instead of stopping, it sped up, trapping both the men underneath, and dragging them for nearly 300 meters. Police said that the driver trapped the two of them below the vehicle as it raced up instead of stopping.

According to police reports, the men were involved in a minor accident with the truck, but instead of stopping to check on them, the driver accelerated and continued to drive.

Also Read | Kerala: 2 men found dead in caravan in Vadakara; Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

"During the collision, a canter driver pulled two young people for almost 300 meters. Later, several locals used force to stop the vehicle and save the young people," Inspector Pramod Kumar of the Chhatta Police Station told PTI.

"The condition is stable, although they are currently receiving care at a neighbouring hospital. They were young people from Agra. Following the incident, the canter was confiscated and the canter driver was taken into custody," he stated.

Also Read | Lucknow bank heist: 2 accused shot dead, 4 arrested, valuables recovered in major police crackdown

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed the men shouting for help. The video was purported to have been shot by a person passing by on a two-wheeler.
 

