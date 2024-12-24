Agra HORROR! 2 men scream, beg to stop as truck drags them for 300 metres (WATCH)

Two men in Agra were dragged for 300 meters under a truck after a minor accident. Locals intervened, stopping the truck and rescuing the men, who are now in stable condition at a hospital. The driver has been taken into custody.

A truck driver dragged two people for about 300 metres in Agra under his vehicle, police on Monday said. The men were pulled out from under the truck by several locals who pushed the driver to stop. The truck was confiscated and the driver was taken into custody. The two men, both residents of Nunhai in Agra, were going towards Rambagh from Waterworks when they met with an accident around 11 pm Sunday.

"During the collision, a canter driver pulled two young people for almost 300 meters. Later, several locals used force to stop the vehicle and save the young people," Inspector Pramod Kumar of the Chhatta Police Station told PTI.

"The condition is stable, although they are currently receiving care at a neighbouring hospital. They were young people from Agra. Following the incident, the canter was confiscated and the canter driver was taken into custody," he stated.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed the men shouting for help. The video was purported to have been shot by a person passing by on a two-wheeler.



