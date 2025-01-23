Agniveer dies under mysterious circumstances in J&K's Kupwara

Agniveer Lovepreet Singh, 24, died under mysterious circumstances in Kashmir's Kupwara district, with officials citing an accidental rifle discharge.

First Published Jan 23, 2025, 3:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 3:19 PM IST

Bathinda: Tragedy struck in the Kalaroos area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, as Agniveer Lovepreet Singh, 24, from Aklia village in Mansa district, died under mysterious circumstances. Lovepreet Singh, who had joined the Indian Army nearly two years ago under the Agnipath scheme, was posted with the 99 Medium Regiment.

According to official sources, Lovepreet Singh's death was caused by an accidental discharge of his service rifle. However, back in his native village of Aklia, the news spread like wildfire that he had been martyred in a gunfire exchange with enemies, plunging his family and the village into mourning.

Lovepreet Singh was the younger of two brothers and was eagerly awaited back home, as he was scheduled to attend his elder brother's wedding ceremony in the coming days. His untimely demise has been a shock, with political leaders taking to social media to express their condolences and hailing him as a martyr.

Mansa Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh confirmed the news, stating that the administration had been informed about Singh's demise and that his mortal remains were expected to arrive in his native village later in the evening. 

