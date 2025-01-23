"Real of just acting": Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane doubts authenticity of Saif Ali Khan stabbing

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane sparked controversy by questioning the authenticity of the attack on Saif Ali Khan, suggesting the actor was "just acting" despite being stabbed multiple times.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane sparked controversy by questioning the authenticity of the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Rane's remarks came during an event in Pune, where he expressed doubts about the severity of Khan's injuries, suggesting that the actor might have been "just acting."

Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized for five days after being stabbed by an intruder, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national. The incident occurred on January 16, when Shehzad entered Khan's flat with the intention of stealing. However, the situation escalated when he was spotted by a house help, leading to an altercation with Khan, who was stabbed multiple times.

Rane's comments also targeted opposition leaders, accusing them of selective concern for actors, particularly those with the surname "Khan." He questioned why leaders like Jitendra Awhad and Supriya Sule had not spoken out in support of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Furthermore, Rane made a comment about the intruder's nationality, stating that Bangladeshis were no longer just staying at the Mumbai port but were now entering homes. He speculated that the intruder might have had intentions beyond theft.

Saif Ali Khan's ordeal was a harrowing one, with doctors performing emergency surgery to remove a piece of the knife lodged in his back and stop spinal fluid leakage. He was discharged from the hospital post five days of the incident and visuals of him walking casually has sparked a flurry of reactions.

