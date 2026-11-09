After their Durga Puja rickshaw video went viral, Abhishek Mukherjee and his family are back online, this time with a car singalong and their son smiling.

A couple from Kolkata who drew attention during Durga Puja have returned to social media with another look at their everyday life. A new video showed Abhishek Mukherjee singing Bade Achhe Lagte Hai while his wife drove the car, with their son smiling from the back seat.

Abhishek is a chartered accountant employed with Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation. He first caught the internet's attention when a video of him and his wife enjoying a rickshaw ride during Durga Puja went viral. The clip showed the couple smiling as they travelled through a festively decorated North Kolkata street, and it was widely shared for its simple and unhurried charm.

The latest video, shared on Abhishek's Instagram profile, offered another glimpse into their family life. This time he sat in the passenger seat, singing the track from the film Balika Badhu while his wife drove.

The sweetest part came from the back seat, where their son kept appearing in the frame with a smile that matched his parents' cheerful mood.

The video also went viral, with users enjoying the couple's easy chemistry and the child's reactions. The familiar Hindi melody added a nostalgic touch to an otherwise ordinary car ride.

Their earlier rickshaw video, however, had prompted a wider debate. Filmed during Durga Puja, it showed the couple travelling with their young son through a narrow, festively lit street in North Kolkata, with fairy lights overhead adding to the atmosphere.