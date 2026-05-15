A crisis in the Strait of Hormuz is disrupting global energy supplies, leading to a Rs 2 CNG price hike in Indian cities like Mumbai. This follows recent increases in petrol and diesel costs.

The ongoing crisis around the Strait of Hormuz has started hitting Indian consumers harder, with CNG prices now seeing a fresh hike amid global energy supply disruptions. Several cities, including Mumbai and nearby regions, witnessed a Rs 2 increase in CNG rates, adding pressure on commuters and transport operators already dealing with rising fuel expenses.

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The development comes shortly after petrol and diesel prices were revised upward, although authorities have avoided detailing the full extent of those increases publicly. Industry experts say the continued instability in West Asia and restricted movement of oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are behind the surge in fuel procurement costs.

According to reports, global crude prices have risen sharply since tensions escalated in the region. The Strait of Hormuz handles a major portion of the world’s oil and LNG trade, making it one of the most critical energy routes globally. Disruptions there have triggered supply concerns for countries heavily dependent on fuel imports, including India.

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Gas distribution companies cited higher import costs, volatile crude prices, rupee depreciation, and disruptions in global supply chains as key reasons behind the latest revision in CNG prices. The increase is expected to impact auto-rickshaw drivers, cab operators, and daily commuters the most.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly urged citizens to conserve fuel amid the ongoing global energy uncertainty. Some transport unions have also started demanding fare revisions to offset rising operational costs.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 amid West Asia conflict