After 22 years in Pakistan, Indian woman duped by travel agent on pretext of job finally returns home

Hamida Banu, trafficked to Pakistan 22 years ago, has returned to India through the Wagah border. She was lured to Pakistan with the promise of a job in Dubai.

After 22 years in Pakistan, Indian woman duped by travel agent on pretext of job finally returns home shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 6:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

A woman who was trafficked to Pakistan 22 years ago has finally returned to her homeland, India. 75-year-old Hamida Banu arrived at the Attari junction in India via the Wagah border on Monday. Hamida and her family, who had been waiting for this moment for a very long time, burst into tears on emotional reunion.

Her sister, brother-in-law, and brother welcomed her with great emotion and warmth at the Attari junction. They arrived at Attari junction from Mumbai via the Amritsar Express to receive Hamida. As she was leaving Karachi for India, the man she had married there and his relatives asked her if they would be missed. Hamida replied that she would not miss them and was happy to return to her homeland. When they accused her of betrayal, she jokingly said she was just kidding and appeased them.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Dalit constable's 'baraat' attacked, groom forced off horse by upper caste men (WATCH)

Her son, currently working in Karnataka, had advised her against working abroad, but she wanted to go abroad with the vision of creating a bright future for her children. Hamida, a mother of four, went to Qatar in 2002 with the intention of working as a cook. An employment agency that offered jobs abroad promised her a job in Dubai and later trafficked her to Pakistan instead. There, she had to live on the streets or sometimes in mosques. Later, she started running a small shop.

After this, she married a Pakistani man named 'Daar Muhammad', who died a few years ago. Later, she came into contact with a Pakistani YouTuber. In 2022, the YouTuber interviewed Hamida about how she came to Pakistan and broadcast it on YouTube. In this interview, she shared information about being trafficked to Karachi along with another Indian woman from Bengaluru, Shahanaz.

After this video went viral on social media, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad verified her identity and booked her a flight ticket from Karachi to Lahore. After this, she was sent to the Wagah border, and finally, she arrived in India, reached the Wagah border, and is now reunited with her family.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

INS Nirdeshak: What It symbolises and why that is important AJR

INS Nirdeshak: What It symbolises and why that’s important

Rape cases drop by 25%, dowry deaths down 16%: CM Yogi govt highlights crime reduction AJR

Rape cases drop by 25%, dowry deaths down 16%: CM Yogi govt highlights crime reduction

Ghaziabad HORROR! Body of 7-year-old stuffed inside suitcase, dumped near canal; probe launched (WATCH) shk

Ghaziabad HORROR! Body of 7-year-old stuffed inside suitcase, dumped near canal; probe launched (WATCH)

'Cooler than your ex': Bengaluru woman's witty 15-point pitch to attract new flatmate goes viral; SEE post shk

'Cooler than your ex': Bengaluru woman's witty 15-point pitch to attract new flatmate goes viral; SEE post

UP education recruitment: CM Yogi accuses previous govts of delays, highlights 1.60 lakh jobs AJR

UP education recruitment: CM Yogi accuses previous govts of delays, highlights 1.60 lakh jobs

Recent Stories

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025 gcw

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025 gcw

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025

Honda Shine to Hero Splendor Plus: 5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India gcw

5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon