BRS leader KTR visited Adilabad, slamming state and central governments for the cotton procurement crisis. He criticized arbitrary rules, government inaction, and called for protests to support farmers facing severe hardships.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), accompanied by senior party leaders, conducted an extensive tour of Adilabad district to understand the hardships faced by farmers, particularly those cultivating cotton and soyabean, said the release.

During his visit to the Adilabad Market Yard, KTR interacted with several farmers who expressed deep distress over the ongoing procurement crisis. They alleged that both the Central and State governments have completely ignored their pleas and failed to provide any form of support.

Farmers complained that, despite Congress promising major relief for the agriculture sector, the government has not honoured any of its assurances. Even basic assistance required to sell their harvested crops has not been provided.

KTR Slams Government's Intentions

After meeting farmers, KTR addressed the media and questioned the State government's intentions. "If there is no problem for farmers, why is the Adilabad Market Yard shut today? Why did the government obstruct our visit to meet farmers?" he asked. He condemned the severe decline in cotton and soyabean procurement systems, stating that such a situation has never been witnessed in history.

KTR criticised the "Kisan Kapas Mobile App," noting that many farmers do not own smartphones and that several regions in Adilabad still lack adequate mobile network connectivity.

KTR highlighted that due to unseasonal rains and extreme cold, the moisture content in cotton has naturally increased. He recalled that during the previous BRS government, even cotton with 20-22% moisture was procured after mounting pressure on the Centre. "But today, they refuse to buy even at 12% moisture. Farmers are left with no option and are being pushed to despair," he said. He stated that not even one lakh quintals of cotton have been procured so far.

Alleges Collusion with Private Traders

KTR alleged that the government appears to be colluding with private traders to exploit farmers. The BRS leader criticised the arbitrary rule limiting cotton procurement to only 7 quintals per acre, despite Adilabad's fertile lands producing 10-15 quintals per acre. "Where should farmers sell the remaining produce?" he questioned.

He slammed the State government for indulging in "political drama," claiming that they scheduled a video conference with the Centre only because BRS leaders were visiting the farmers. He also pointed out that the recent Cabinet meeting failed to discuss the cotton crisis affecting more than half of Telangana's districts.

Blames State and Centre, Calls for Protests

KTR further blamed the Congress government for the crisis across every stage of agriculture--power supply, fertiliser distribution, and now crop procurement. He also attacked the BJP-led Central government for allowing cotton imports and removing import duties, thereby damaging domestic farmers' prospects.

He warned that without mounting pressure on the Centre, the State government cannot resolve the crisis. "Protests are the only way forward. BRS will stand firmly with farmers," he declared.

BRS Issues Demands

The BRS leader demanded immediate withdrawal of the fingerprint requirement, 12% moisture restriction, and the 7-quintal-per-acre rule. He insisted that cotton must be procured even without the Kisan Kapas app and called for compensation of ₹20,000 per acre for all farmers affected by heavy rains.

He urged local BJP and Congress leaders, MPs, and Union Ministers from Telangana to exert pressure on the Centre to ensure justice for farmers. KTR appealed to farmers to participate in the National Highways Blockade scheduled for November 21, organised jointly by farmer unions and various political parties in Adilabad.

KTR also assured financial support from the party to the family of Hadavu Deepak, a farmer who recently died by suicide. (ANI)