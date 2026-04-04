Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged he was attacked by TMC workers in Murshidabad during his campaign. He expressed confidence in winning Berhampore and accused the TMC of stalling development projects for political credit.

Chowdhury Alleges Attack by TMC Workers

Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday, during his election campaign in Murshidabad, alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers while canvassing in the Berhampore Assembly constituency. Chowdhury, who was earlier an MP from Behrampore, said he had raised concerns with the administration over security arrangements during the ongoing election campaign.

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'Winds are Changing': Chowdhury Confident of Public Support

Earlier on Thursday, he expressed strong confidence in securing public support in Berhampore, saying his long-standing relationship with the people remains unshaken despite his official responsibilities. "From what you have seen and the scenes before you, you might also agree that the winds are changing and the atmosphere is shifting. I am fully confident that I will receive the blessings and support of the common people here," Chowdhury said.

Slams TMC for Stalling Development

He also criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for stalling work in his constituency. He alleged delays in rail-related projects in his constituency, claiming obstruction from the ruling Trinamool Congress. "A rail-related work here remains pending because they don't want any work done in the area from where I am contesting," he added.

"It is incomplete because they do not want Adhir Chowdhury to get any credit under any circumstances. All this work remains stalled even after all these years. The Railways were ready to provide all funds, and the state government didn't need to spend a single penny," he emphasised.

Chowdhury further alleged that the TMC prioritised political credit over development. "The only issue is--no one should clap for Adhir Chowdhury, and Adhir Chowdhury should receive no credit. All the credit must go to Mamata Banerjee. Even if West Bengal suffers, Mamata Banerjee wants to remain 'Mamata Shree,'" he added.

Contesting Assembly Polls After 30 Years

Chowdhury, a five-time MP from Berhampore, is contesting the Assembly election after 30 years, aiming to revive the Congress party's presence in West Bengal. He's facing tough competition from BJP's Subrata Moitra and TMC's Naru Gopal Mukherjee.

West Bengal Election Schedule

West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29. (ANI)