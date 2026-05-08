BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar termed the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's PA a conspiracy, demanding a probe. The victim, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead near Madhyamgram. Police are investigating, while other parties demand a court-monitored inquiry.

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar termed the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath as "tragic and condemnable" and alleged that the incident was part of a conspiracy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Sarkar on Thursday demanded a proper investigation into the matter and strict punishment for those involved. "This was done as part of a conspiracy... What happened in Bengal is tragic and condemnable... This case should be investigated, and whoever is involved should be punished," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh emphasised that the new BJP government is vigilant to ensure such a situation does not arise again in the state. Speaking to reporters in Howrah, he said, "...This reign of crime must end, and the new BJP government is vigilant to ensure such a situation does not arise again."

Investigation Intensified into Aide's Killing

Chandranath Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel who had been serving as Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, was shot dead near Madhyamgram on Wednesday night. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The West Bengal Police have intensified their investigation into the case. Forensic teams examined the crime scene, while the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been questioning local leads as part of the probe. Senior officials, including the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), also visited the site earlier in the day.

TMC, Congress Demand Court-Monitored Probe

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the incident, calling for an impartial and thorough inquiry.

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday also demanded an independent investigation under judicial supervision into the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath, seeking strict punishment for all those involved in the incident.

'Premeditated Murder': Suvendu Adhikari

Reacting to the incident earlier, Suvendu Adhikari termed it a "premeditated murder," alleging that Rath was targeted due to his proximity to him and his win against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. He claimed, "This was a planned operation. A recce was conducted for several days, and the victim was followed before being shot at close range." (ANI)