Congress's Udit Raj called for a proper probe into the murder of Suvendu Adhikari's aide, Chandranath Rath. He said it's too early for conclusions and a third party's involvement cannot be ruled out amid the political violence in West Bengal.

'Third Party' Possibility Cannot be Ruled Out: Udit Raj

Congress leader Udit Raj on Friday called for a proper investigation into the murder of Chandranath, the personal assistant of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and said it was too early to draw conclusions about those responsible.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said the possibility of involvement of a third party could not be ruled out. "Let them investigate first. It is possible that it was done by any third party," he said.

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Referring to the political violence in West Bengal, the Congress leader said the incident should be thoroughly probed. "Violence has been prevalent in West Bengal, so there should be an investigation." "TMC is protesting; it is their way. The Assembly has already been dissolved, oath ceremony will also happen soon," he added.

Investigation Intensified

Chandranath Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel who had been serving as Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, was shot dead near Madhyamgram on Wednesday night. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The West Bengal Police have intensified their investigation into the case. Forensic teams examined the crime scene, while the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been questioning local leads as part of the probe. Senior officials, including the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), also visited the site earlier in the day.

Parties Demand Court-Monitored Probe

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the incident, calling for an impartial and thorough inquiry.

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday also demanded an independent investigation under judicial supervision into the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath, seeking strict punishment for all those involved in the incident.

Adhikari Alleges 'Premeditated Murder'

Reacting to the incident earlier, Suvendu Adhikari termed it a "premeditated murder," alleging that Rath was targeted due to his proximity to him and his win against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

He claimed, "This was a planned operation. A recce was conducted for several days, and the victim was followed before being shot at close range."