Actor-politician Vijay is set to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10. His party, TVK, won 108 seats in its debut polls and has the support of 120 MLAs, crossing the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is slated to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today, crowning his party's debut performance in assembly polls with a government that took shape after prolonged negotiations with smaller parties who were keen to keep the BJP and AIADMK out of power equations in the southern state.

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Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday appointed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of the state and asked him to prove his majority in the state assembly before May 13. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai on May 10 at 10 am.

Vijay, an actor-turned-politician, met the Governor earlier in the day and gave him letters of support from Congress, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), VCK and IUML. The TVK, which created record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, now has support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118. Vijay won from two seats in the assembly polls and will resign from one seat.

Governor Appoints Vijay as CM

"Thiru C Joseph Vijay, called on the Governor of Tamil Nadu today at Lok Bhavan and submitted a letter informing about his election as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Legislature party. He has also submitted the letters received from the Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Indian Union Muslim League, extending their support to form the Government under his leadership," Lok Bhavan said in a press release.

"The Governor of Tamil Nadu has appointed Thiru C. Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the Ministry. The Governor has directed the Chief Minister designate to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before May 13, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai on 10th May 2026 at 10 am," the release added.

A New Era in Dravidian Politics

After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. Unlike Rajinikanth, Vijay has embraced Dravidian politics while pitching himself as an alternative to traditional Dravidian parties.

On October 28, 2024, in what is regarded as his first political speech, Vijay called Periyar his ideological leader, while noting that the party will not adopt his atheism. He also referred to CN Annadurai, K Kamaraj and Babasaheb BR Ambedkar as the party's leaders for the idea of social justice. While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has also involved himself in social work.

Reactions to the New Government

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday extended warm greetings to the Tamil Nadu CM-designate and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay, saying that the State expects a change and new hope.

In a post on X, Tagore said that the people of Tamil Nadu are looking forward to social justice, development, equality, and humane governance. "Our heartfelt congratulations to Vijay, who is about to assume the office of Chief Minister. Tamil Nadu is at a moment when it looks forward to change and new hope. The people expect an inclusive Tamil Nadu founded on social justice, equality, development, and humane governance. We believe that under your leadership, a people-centred, transparent, and well-governed administration will be established. Our heartfelt best wishes for your new journey for the people of Tamil Nadu to be successful," he said.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan said that before reaching out to the Governor, Vijay should have obtained the support from various political parties to secure a majority."He should have first tried with other political parties, sought their support and then given a letter. But he is approaching the governor without a majority," he said.

In a warm response to the party's success, Vijay's father, director SA Chandrasekhar, expressed immense delight."I am happy. I am so happy. Whatever I am doing, I am doing it only for my son...Finally, Tamil people have succeeded through Vijay," he told the media, further sending a message to his son, "Do everything for Tamilians."

Shobhana, a family friend, also spoke to the media and expressed how it was a long wait for everyone. "We are very happy. This was long-awaited...I hope he goes through for another five years...People are expecting so much from him...He has to be careful; he should know who to trust and how to take advice from the right person. This is very important. He should have very highly qualified people to advise him because he might have learned it, but experience talks a lot. If he has some experienced people around him who can advise him on running the state well, hats off to him...I am sure he will do well," Shobhana shared.

Another family friend, Ponni, told the media, "We are very happy. We are supporting you always...We are trusting you..." (ANI)