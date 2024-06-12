Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Biryani served for 13 accused, including Actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case? What we know so far

    In the high-profile murder case of Renukaswamy involving Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his second wife Actress Pavithra Gowda, and 11 aides, the accused were remanded to police custody for six days. Reports revealed they received biryani meals, bed sheets, pillows, water, and pain relief medication, sparking discussions about the treatment of high-profile detainees in custody.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    The high-profile murder case involving Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his alleged second wife Actress Pavithra Gowda, and 11 other close aides has created turmoil in the Sandalwood industry. In the case of Renukaswamy, allegedly a fan of Actor Darshan who was murdered and whose body was thrown in the garbage yard near Summanhalli Bridge in Bengaluru, the accused have been remanded to police custody for six days. The court ordered this remand as investigations continue.

    On Tuesday night, reports emerged that the police had arranged a biryani meal for all the accused, including actor Darshan, currently in police custody. The meal was organised in Chikkapet for the 12 other accused. In addition to biryani, the West Division Police provided other amenities for the accused.

    The police reportedly supplied bed sheets and pillows to ensure the accused could sleep comfortably. Water was also made available to them. Additionally, a Dolo 650 pill, commonly used for pain relief and fever, was given to the accused. There are also reports that the accused had access to Maikai Pain tablets.

    The provision of these amenities has sparked discussions and raised questions about the treatment of individuals in police custody, especially in high-profile cases such as this one. As the investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case continues, these details provide a glimpse into the conditions faced by those currently held in connection with the crime.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
