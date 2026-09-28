Actor Allu Sirish took to X to complain about loud music being played at a Hanuman temple in Hyderabad's Shaikpet area until 2-3 am, well after the Ganesh festival concluded, urging police to take action as residents are being disturbed.

Allu Sirish flags late-night loud music

Actor Allu Sirish has urged Hyderabad Police to look into complaints regarding loud music being played at a Hanuman temple in Vinobha Nagar, Shaikpet, Hyderabad, continuing until 2-3 am. In a post on X, Sirish, who identified himself as a resident of Aparna One in Shaikpet, said the loud music had continued for the past few days despite the conclusion of the Ganesh festival.

“Respected @hydcitypolice. I’m a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days, the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3 am. I complained to the Film Nagar PS,” Sirish wrote.

He added that police had earlier asked residents to bear with the situation until September 25, citing Ganesh immersion festivities. “They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as it's Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done, but the loud music doesn’t stop,” he wrote.

Sirish further highlighted that several residents, including elderly people, children and working professionals, were being disturbed and claimed that residents had made multiple complaints in the past without action being taken. “Many elders, children and working ppl in our society and disturbed by it and made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it," he said.

Ganesh immersion concludes peacefully: Hyderabad Police

Earlier on Saturday, the 48-hour-long Ganesh idol immersion procession across Hyderabad concluded peacefully without any untoward incident, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, adding that elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the mega festival.

Addressing a press conference near the Telangana Secretariat along with senior officials, Sajjanar said preparations for the event were started three months in advance under the guidance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with the objective of ensuring peaceful celebrations.

According to Hyderabad City Police, nearly 30 lakh devotees visited the famous Khairatabad Bada Ganesh this year, while around 15 lakh devotees offered prayers at the Balapur Ganesh. The Commissioner thanked devotees from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Future City, various districts of Telangana, other states and abroad for their cooperation in making the event successful.

Elaborate security arrangements

Sajjanar said the unified command system under a single commissionerate jurisdiction from Balapur to Hussain Sagar, along with interconnected zones, helped improve coordination and monitoring during the procession. A large security arrangement was put in place with around 20,000 Hyderabad City Police personnel, over 8,000 additional personnel from various districts, and specialised units including Greyhounds, Octopus and Telangana State Police forces.

The Commissioner also thanked media personnel for providing timely information and sharing police advisories with the public. He appreciated the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, along with Khairatabad and Balapur Utsav Samithis, for following guidelines and ensuring timely immersion of idols.

Police to address procession issues

Highlighting issues noticed during the procession, Sajjanar said excessive use of paper shooters led to the accumulation of waste on roads, which became hazardous after rain due to slippery conditions for two-wheeler riders. He said the police department would bring the matter before the government and recommend a complete ban on paper shooters.

He also stressed the need for self-discipline among organisers and the public regarding waste disposal during annadanam and drunk driving. A debriefing session will be conducted to review the arrangements and improve planning for the 2027 Ganesh festival, he said. (ANI)