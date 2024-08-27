Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ACs turned off, no official info: Gujarat man's harrowing experience as train cancelled mid-route amid rain

    A Gujarat professor, who was travelling on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, had a harrowing experience when his train got cancelled mid-route in Vadodara due to heavy rain. Railways has reacted to the matter.
     

    ACs turned off, no official info: Gujarat man's harrowing experience as train cancelled mid-route amid rain shk
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 3:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    We all have heard about trains getting cancelled/delayed but we’ve hardly ever heard about a train getting cancelled mid-route! Yes, a professor in Gujarat who boarded the Tejas Express from Mumbai narrated his harrowing experience during his journey to Ahmedabad after his train got abruptly cancelled due to heavy rain across the state. 

    Prithwiraj Mukherjee, Associate Professor of Marketing at Ahmedabad University took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his harrowing experience on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express. 

    According to his post, the train got cancelled mid-route. He explained that due to heavy rain in Gujarat, the train was cancelled midway at Vadodara. The passengers on the Tejas Express were stranded at Vadodara junction for several hours on August 27.

    The worst part was that the AC was turned off, causing suffocation for the passengers. “Faults can happen. My biggest anger was the way we were treated. They literally tried to smoke us out of the compartment by turning off the air source,” Mukherjee said in his lengthy post.

    Mukherjee also reiterated the "preferential treatment to Vande Bharat" in his post and said that a Vande Bharat train which was also on the same route as Tejas Express, had already reached Ahmedabad. "If the Vande Bharat can go from Vadodara to Ahmedabad, why cant other trains? Not sure what’s going to happen."

    Take a look at the post

    Throughout his journey, not less than a nightmare, Mukherjee kept sharing updates about the conditions of railways. Later shared an update, informing about his safe return to his home.

    Railways responds

    Mukherjee tagged Railway Seva on this post to which they responded by asking the details of the trains and his seat.

    In the comparison with Vande Bharat, they explained that Vande Bharat has higher clearance than Tejas Express allowing it to clear the railway tracks despite the heavy rainfall.

    Mukherjee's post gained attraction and hundreds of people commented on his post about Tejas Express getting cancelled mid-route.

    Many of them expressed their disappointment with Indian Railways’ management, while others tried to explain the difference between Tejas Express and Vande Bharat trains.

    Some people travelling on the same route also shared their harrowing experiences.

    Rain situation in Gujarat

    Parts of Gujarat including Vadodara have witnessed severe waterlogging on Tuesday after incessant rain for several days. Three people have died in rain-related incidents, while nearly 20,000 people were evacuated to safer places.

    Vadodara received 26 cm of rainfall on Monday, IMD said. Apart from Vadodara, Rajkot received 19 cm, Ahmedabad 12 cm, Bhuj and Naliya received 8 cm, Okha and Dwarka received 7 cm while Porbandar received 5 cm of rainfall.
     

