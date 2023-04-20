Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Absence of money trail': Manish Sisodia seeks bail in HC in excise policy case

    The lawyer also contended the trial in the case is not going to concluded anytime soon. Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, also representing Sisodia, said the allegation that he was a recipient of the proceeds of crime was "all in air" and no money trail leading to him has been found.

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 6:21 PM IST

    Former Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday (April 20) urged the Delhi High Court to grant him bail, claiming no money trail linking him to the proceeds of alleged crime has been found and seeking parity with other accused who have got the relief.

    The counsel for the senior AAP leader said Sisodia is not able to influence the witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, after hearing the arguments of Sisodia's lawyers, fixed April 26 for submissions by CBI counsel.

    2002 Gujarat riots: Ahmedabad court acquits all accused in Naroda Gam massacre case

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on February 26 following several rounds of questioning.

    On March 31, the trial court here had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in the matter, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the "scam" and had played the "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

    Challenging the trial court's order denying bail, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Sisodia, said the lower court has not considered the medical condition of the AAP leader's wife who is suffering from multiple sclerosis.

    Bid to counter BJP's event: CPM youth wing to organize state-wide rally before PM Modi's visit to Kerala

    Krishnan said the condition of Sisodia's wife was deteriorating. He said all the offences alleged against Sisodia are punishable with imprisonment up to seven years, something which should weigh in favour of the AAP leader.

    He said some other accused in the case were either not arrested or have been granted bail. The high court had earlier issued notice to the CBI and asked it to respond to Sisodia's bail plea, which claimed he was "totally innocent" and a "victim of political witch-hunt".

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi renames Namibia, South African cheetahs released in Kuno National Park

    In his plea filed before the court, Sisodia said there was no material to show his involvement in the offences alleged in the FIR.

    "The applicant (Sisodia) is totally innocent, who is a highly respected citizen, and he has highest respect for the law. The Applicant is a victim of political witch-hunt, which has led to his arrest by the Respondent on account of ulterior motive to drag the reputation of the Applicant through the mud," his petition said.

