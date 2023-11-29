Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Abigail kidnapping case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan praises police, locals for trying to find missing child

    The CM praised the efforts of Kerala police and locals who tried to find the missing girl and also praised the girl's brother, who gave complete details about the incident. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    Malappuram: The six-year-old girl, Abigail Sara, who was kidnapped from outside her home in Kerala's Kollam district was found at Ashramam Maidanam in Kollam on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Tuesday was a day of happiness for the nation, citing the rescue of workers from the Silkyara tunnel and the recovery of the kidnapped girl. The CM praised the efforts of Kerala police and locals who tried to find the missing girl and also praised the girl's brother, who gave complete details about the incident. 

    The CM Pinarayi Vijayan thus said that the media also played an important role during this mission. However, he said that there should not be a situation where giving information may lead the miscreants to escape from the law. CM Pinarayi Vijayan also stated that media persons should think twice before asking inappropriate questions to families. He thus said that the culprits will be nabbed soon and any crime against women, and children will not be tolerated.

    The Chief Minister was addressing the public at Nava Kerala Sadas in Malappuram today. Pinarayi Vijayan then praised the improvement of startup companies in our state. He praised a startup company in Malappuram by saying that the startup in the state will be strengthened and more help will be provided for this. 

    Around 31,601 complaints were received from Malappuram districts within two days. He then responded to the incident of withholding the bills by saying that the governor is not taking the Supreme Court's order with seriousness.

    He lastly asked who appointed Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate the construction of the Nilambur road. He stated that the authorities should inform the state before doing any inauguration. LDF MLA P V Anvar has sparked controversy after he inaugurated the roads that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was supposed to inaugurate this evening

