TMC's Abhishek Banerjee challenged Adhir Chowdhury and other opposition leaders to relinquish their central security. He questioned a 'deal' between Chowdhury and the Centre over his Delhi home and accused his 'syndicate' of past corruption.

Banerjee Dares Opposition to Drop Central Security

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday dared the opposition leaders, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is contesting the Assembly polls from the Baharampur constituency, to abandon their central security cover if they "truly" intended to fight for people's rights. He also challenged expelled TMC leader Humayun Kabir who formed Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), and Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader Nawsad Siddique to relinquish their central security cover if they are serious about fighting the BJP. "I challenge Adhir Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir, and Nawsad Siddique. If you truly want to fight for the rights of the people against the atrocities Amit Shah has committed against the people of Bengal, Murshidabad, and Malda. If you have even a shred of humanity left in your hearts, first give back the security provided to you by Amit Shah. If needed, the state government will provide you security within 24 hours. This is my challenge - if you have the courage, do it," Banerjee said while addressing a poll rally in Baharampur.

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Questions 'Deal' Between Adhir and Centre

The TMC MP asked whether there was a "deal or setting" between Adhir Chowdhury and the Centre, raising questions over non-vacation of the Congress leader's Delhi residence since he ceased to be an MP from Baharampur in 2024. "What exactly is cooking between Adhir Chowdhury and Narendra Modi? Adhir Chowdhury is no longer an MP. When an MP loses, they have to vacate their official residence. Only Adhir Chowdhury's house in Delhi has not been asked to be vacated by Modi yet. Why? What is the deal? What is the 'setting' (secret understanding)?" Banerjee said.

"What haven't the ED and CBI done to us? My wife, my mother, my father, my five-year-old son, my ten-year-old daughter, personal assistants, lawyers - they spared no one. They spared no one. I have been summoned by the ED and CBI 15 times, and I went. I came out and faced them head-on. We are not people who bow their heads," he added.

Allegations of Past 'Syndicate Raj'

Banerjee further alleged that Adhir Chowdhury's syndicate was indulging in "corruption and hooliganism" till the TMC came to power in the state in 2011. "I want to speak to those watching this rally in Baharampur today. From what I have heard, the CPI (M) has fielded a candidate in Baharampur. I want to ask my leftist friends, who will you vote for on the 23rd? Adhir Chowdhury?," the TMC general secretary said.

"When the sun of his (Chowdhury) 'syndicate' was at its peak, the way one after another CPI (M) workers were tortured in this district. After Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011, no CPI (M) or Congress leader or worker has faced such torture here," he added.

Tough Fight in Baharampur

Chowdhury, who has been a five-time Baharampur MP, has returned to state politics after two and a half decades, facing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) incumbent MLA Subrata Maitra and TMC's Naru Gopal Mukherjee in a tough fight for survival at the Baharampur Assembly constituency.

West Bengal Assembly Election Details

The 1st phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on April 23, covering 152 constituencies. Phase 1 includes constituencies from Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman, and parts of Birbhum and Nadia. The spread covers border districts, tribal belts, tea garden regions, and industrial areas.

The second phase of polling will be held on April 29 in the remaining 142 constituencies, with the results for all 294 seats to be declared on May 4. The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. (ANI)