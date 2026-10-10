Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and two members inside an aircraft upon their arrival from Mumbai. They were traveling to Delhi for an unauthorized protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over electoral transparency concerns.

Abhijeet Dipke Detained at Delhi Airport Before CJP Protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was taken into custody by Delhi Police on Saturday, October 10, shortly after his flight from Mumbai arrived in the national capital. The action came just hours before the party's planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Instead of waiting for the passengers to leave the aircraft, police personnel entered the plane and approached Dipke. He began an Instagram live during the encounter, recording officers entering the cabin and the ensuing exchange. CJP members Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also detained from the aircraft, according to reports.

Footage shared by Dipke showed the group challenging the police over the decision to detain them before they had disembarked. In the video, Dipke addressed the women officers and said: “You could have waited till we came out. Come arrest us, we are not afraid.”

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Why Was the CJP Founder Detained?

Dipke had travelled to Delhi to take part in the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar. The party wanted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign, citing concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raising questions about electoral transparency.

Delhi Police had refused permission for the planned gathering and introduced heightened security measures across central Delhi. Authorities cited public-order concerns as they prepared for the demonstration.

Dipke Had Expected Possible Police Action

Before leaving Mumbai, Dipke had indicated that he was prepared to face detention but intended to continue campaigning for what he described as free and fair elections. In a pre-departure message, he said he would not abandon the cause even if authorities took action against him.

The airport detention came amid wider preventive action against CJP members and supporters ahead of the planned protest. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also detained in Gurugram, according to separate reports. The developments have brought renewed attention to the dispute between the protest organisers and authorities over the proposed gathering.

The CJP has framed its campaign around electoral accountability, while police have maintained restrictions on the unauthorised demonstration.