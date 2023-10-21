Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ABES College website hacked with Jai Shri Ram poster; two faculty members suspended after row (WATCH)

    A controversy erupted after a student was asked to leave the stage by a faculty member after he chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' during an event at the ABES college campus.  Two faculty members of the ABES engineering college have been suspended and the official website has reportedly been hacked.


     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    Two faculty members of the ABES engineering college have been suspended after a controversy erupted when they asked a student to leave the stage as he chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' during an induction ceremony on the campus. 

    The decision to suspend the faculty members was taken on the recommendation of the high-level committee constituted by the college authority.  The two faculty members who have been suspended are Mamata Gautam and Dr Shweta Sharma.

    Additionally, the official website of Ghaziabad's ABES Engineering College has reportedly been hacked. A message was displayed on the website which read, “Jai Shree Ram. Only demons have a problem with the name of Lord Ram”.

    The website hacking news comes after videos of a cultural fest at ABES College went viral on social media. A student was asked to get off stage after he responded to 'Jai Shri Ram' chants by fellow students during a fest. A video of the incident, widely being shared on social media, showed a teacher asking the student to leave the stage.

    The youngster says, "Jai Shri Ram friends," in response to the "Jai Shri Ram" shouts that welcome him as he reaches the stage. In no time, a teacher, identified as Mamata Gautam, is seen instructing the student to leave the stage. The teacher can be heard saying in Hindi, "This is a cultural programme, such chants are not allowed."
     

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
