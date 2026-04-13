The NHA is driving digital health with AB PM-JAY, processing 50k claims daily. To scale auto-adjudication, NHA has launched a hackathon with cash prizes, aiming for innovative digital solutions to streamline claims processing.

The Drive for Digital Transformation in Health Claims

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), the flagship health assurance scheme implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is driving digital health transformation in India, processing nearly 50,000 claims daily across 1,900+ treatment packages.

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According to an official press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at this scale, speed, accuracy and compliance in claims adjudication are critical. While 15-20% of claims are currently auto-adjudicated, the need for a scalable, package-agnostic solution remains significant. Given the volume and complexity of claims, there is a growing need for an advanced auto-adjudication system capable of handling diverse treatments and document formats. Leveraging automation, AI-based fraud detection, standardised documentation and real-time verification can help fully digitise claims processing while delivering faster, more consistent and transparent outcomes, a release said.

AB PM-JAY Auto-Adjudication Hackathon Launched

The AB PM-JAY Auto-Adjudication Hackathon aims to catalyse innovative digital solutions that seamlessly integrate with the existing AB PM-JAY infrastructure, reduce manual effort, accelerate processing timelines, and build a scalable, future-ready adjudication framework for the entire ecosystem.

Registration and Masterclass Series

The National Health Authority (NHA) has received an enthusiastic response to the AB PM-JAY Auto-Adjudication Hackathon 2026, with 2,600+ participants registered so far from across the country. Interested students, researchers, developers, professionals, startups and innovators can register till 13 April 2026 through the official portal. As per the release, to support participants in understanding the challenge statements and identifying potential solution pathways, NHA will organise a special three-part Masterclass Series commencing on 13 April 2026. The sessions will offer valuable insights into the claims adjudication ecosystem, key expectations from the hackathon, and emerging opportunities for innovation in digital health.

Finale and Prizes

The hackathon will culminate in a two-day offline finale on 8-9 May 2026 at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, where winning teams will present their solutions before an eminent jury comprising leaders from healthcare, technology and public policy. Winners will also receive attractive cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for each problem statement, along with an opportunity for potential collaboration with NHA.

Through this hackathon, NHA reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration to build future-ready digital health systems that enhance efficiency, strengthen transparency, and improve healthcare delivery for beneficiaries and providers alike.