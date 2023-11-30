AAP to seek public opinion from December 1 on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as CM if arrested

The AAP will run a massive signature campaign from December 1 to 20 to get people's opinion on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi Chief Minister if he is arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP".

Speaking at a news conference with party MP Raghav Chadha, Rai said that the Aam Aadmi Party was to be destroyed by the BJP's plot to have Arvind Kejriwal imprisoned in connection with the "fake" liquor scam case.

AAP workers will distribute leaflets as part of the "Mai Bhi Kejriwal" campaign on Friday to gather signatures at each of the 2,600 voting places located around the city. The pamphlets will question voters if they believe Kejriwal should resign as chief minister of Delhi in the event that he is jailed.

According to Rai, Arvind Kejriwal met with AAP MLAs and council members to get their thoughts on the matter, and everyone agreed that he shouldn't step down and lead the government from behind bars.

He said from December 21 to December 24, the AAP will hold 'Jan Samvad' in every ward of the city to discuss the alleged liquor scam with people as well as "the BJP's conspiracy to get Arvind Kejriwal arrested and seek their opinion if he should resign as Delhi Chief Minister if arrested, Rai added.

Kejriwal was called by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this month to be questioned in connection with a money laundering case involving the purported excise policy scheme. Kejriwal insisted that the Enforcement Directorate revoke its notice, calling it "illegal and politically motivated," rather than attending in person.