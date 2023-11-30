Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AAP to seek public opinion from December 1 on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as CM if arrested

     The AAP will run a massive signature campaign from December 1 to 20 to get people's opinion on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi Chief Minister if he is arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP".

    AAP to seek public opinion from December 1 on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as CM if arrested gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party will run a massive signature campaign from December 1 to 20 to get people's opinion on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi Chief Minister if he is arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP", the party's Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

    Speaking at a news conference with party MP Raghav Chadha, Rai said that the Aam Aadmi Party was to be destroyed by the BJP's plot to have Arvind Kejriwal imprisoned in connection with the "fake" liquor scam case.

    AAP workers will distribute leaflets as part of the "Mai Bhi Kejriwal" campaign on Friday to gather signatures at each of the 2,600 voting places located around the city. The pamphlets will question voters if they believe Kejriwal should resign as chief minister of Delhi in the event that he is jailed.

    Anju's trouble returns: Desires divorce from Indian husband, plans to move kids to Pakistan

    According to Rai, Arvind Kejriwal met with AAP MLAs and council members to get their thoughts on the matter, and everyone agreed that he shouldn't step down and lead the government from behind bars.

    He said from December 21 to December 24, the AAP will hold 'Jan Samvad' in every ward of the city to discuss the alleged liquor scam with people as well as "the BJP's conspiracy to get Arvind Kejriwal arrested and seek their opinion if he should resign as Delhi Chief Minister if arrested, Rai added.

    Winter Session of Parliament: Centre to present 18 bills, 3 targeting criminal law reform; check details

    Kejriwal was called by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this month to be questioned in connection with a money laundering case involving the purported excise policy scheme. Kejriwal insisted that the Enforcement Directorate revoke its notice, calling it "illegal and politically motivated," rather than attending in person.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From missiles to towed guns and LCA fighter jets... Centre gives nod for defence buys worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore

    From missiles to towed guns and LCA fighter jets... Centre gives nod for defence buys worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore

    Rajasthan Election 2023: CM Gehlot confident in Congress victory despite exit polls AJR

    Rajasthan Election 2023: CM Gehlot confident in Congress victory despite exit polls

    Kerala court rejects petition seeking termination of Rahul Mamkootathil as Youth Congress president rkn

    Kerala court rejects petition seeking termination of Rahul Mamkootathil as Youth Congress president

    Women poor, youth and farmers are 4 'big castes' for me: PM Modi at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra AJR

    Women, poor, youth and farmers are 4 'big castes' for me: PM Modi at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

    Narayana Murthy's 'nothing should be given free' stance sparks controversy; faces netizens' backlash snt

    Narayana Murthy's 'nothing should be given free' stance sparks controversy; faces netizens' backlash

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Unveiling Groups, Super 8 Stage and more osf

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Unveiling Groups, Super 8 Stage and more

    COP28 Summit begins in Dubai with 2023 being the hottest year, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping skip meet avv

    COP28 Summit begins in Dubai with 2023 being the hottest year, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping skip meet

    Mood enhancer to immunity support: 7 benefits of eating peanuts in Winter ATG EAI

    Mood enhancer to immunity support: 7 benefits of eating peanuts in Winter

    AB de Villiers identifies IPL selection by RCB as a pivotal life changing moment osf

    AB de Villiers identifies IPL selection by RCB as a pivotal life changing moment

    From missiles to towed guns and LCA fighter jets... Centre gives nod for defence buys worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore

    From missiles to towed guns and LCA fighter jets... Centre gives nod for defence buys worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon