AAP leader Anurag Dhanda targeted the BJP government, calling Haryana a 'crime state' after a shooting in Jhajjar. He also accused the main opposition, Congress, of being 'mum' and colluding with the BJP over the law and order situation.

AAP Alleges BJP Made Haryana 'Crime State', Slams Congress's Silence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Anurag Dhanda on Thursday targeted the BJP government in Haryana over the law and order situation, alleging that the state has become a "crime state".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an 'X' post, Dhanda, while referring to a recent shooting case in Jhajjar, also accused the Congress of colluding with the BJP, adding that the party, which never forgets a chance to corner the AAP government in Punjab, has kept "mum" in Haryana, despite being the main opposition party. "The BJP has turned Haryana into a crime state. In Jhajjar, gangsters barged into a house in broad daylight, fired 14 bullets, and walked away, while the BJP's police and government slept through it? What's surprising is that the Congress, which never misses a chance to wail about law and order over any incident in Punjab, is staying mum despite being the main opposition party in Haryana. Why does the Congress have such an attachment to the BJP government in Haryana? What do you call this kind of relationship?" he wrote on 'X'.

Police Respond to Jhajjar Shooting

Meanwhile, ACP Beri Anil Kumar said that shots were fired at Dighal resident Sahil on April 8. The injured person was admitted to the hospital before the arrival of the police at the crime scene.

"Sahil, also known as Sonu, was shot at. Based on the information we received, the injured person had already been taken for treatment by the time we arrived. Our teams are currently deployed, and further action is being carried out," he said.

Further details are awaited.