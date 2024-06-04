AAP's Sanjay Singh demands apology from survey agencies after LS Election 2024 results defy exit polls (WATCH)

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has called for survey agencies and TV channels to apologise to the public for their misleading exit polls.

In a dramatic turn of events, the 2024 Lok Sabha election results have defied the predictions of exit polls, leading to significant reactions from political leaders. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has called for survey agencies and TV channels to apologise to the public for their misleading exit polls, which, he claims, caused unnecessary turmoil in the stock market and deceived various stakeholders.

"The survey agencies that conducted the exit poll should apologise to the people of the country. Their exit poll made a huge change in the share market. The exit poll also deceived the administration, public and ECI," the AAP leader told ANI.

As the votes were counted on Tuesday, early trends revealed disappointing results for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Despite initial predictions, the NDA is expected to form the government with about 290 seats, but the BJP alone appears to be falling below the majority mark with leads in 236 seats. This is despite notable gains in Odisha, Telangana, and Kerala.

On the other hand, the INDIA alliance, formed by various parties opposing the BJP, was leading in about 230 seats. This is a significant improvement from the previous elections, where the BJP secured 303 seats independently, and the NDA had over 350 seats.

Singh emphasized that the exit polls were significantly off the mark. "I have been saying for the last 3 days the exit polls are far away from reality. The numbers will be in favour of the INDIA alliance by the end of the results. According to my information, the INDIA alliance is close to 255 seats but by the end of the counting, results will be in favour of the INDIA alliance," the AAP leader stated.

The deviation of the actual results from the exit polls has sparked a social media frenzy and brought the credibility of the pollsters into question. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confident predictions of "400-paar" for the NDA and "370-paar" for the BJP have also been significantly undercut by the election results.

"It looks like not only a political defeat but a moral defeat for the prime minister," said Congress party spokesman and senior leader Jairam Ramesh.

The BJP, however, expressed confidence that the ruling NDA will get a massive majority to retain power for a third straight term.

Its national general secretary Arun Singh said, "It is not a close contest. The BJP-led NDA is going to form its government with a massive majority. Let the counting finish, it will be clear. People of the country are with Modi."

