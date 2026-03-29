Aam Aadmi Party released its list of star campaigners for the Kerala and Assam Assembly elections, naming top leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. The polls are scheduled for April 9, with vote counting on May 4.

AAP Names Star Campaigners for Kerala, Assam Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala and Assam, naming top leadership, including party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to spearhead its outreach.

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According to a press release, the list released on Sunday, features senior leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendar Jain, along with MPs including Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. Kerala in-charge Shelly Oberoi has also been included among key campaign faces. Other names in the list include former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, and former ministers Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain. Gujarat leaders Isudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italia also feature in the campaign roster.

The announcement comes as both Kerala and Assam gear up for Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4 under the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct.

Political Fray in Kerala

Kerala has traditionally followed an alternating pattern of governance, switching between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) every five years since 1982. This trend was broken in 2021 when the LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was re-elected for a second consecutive term.

During this election, the Congress-led UDF seek to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF and gain control of the 140-member assembly. The LDF-led government has governed the state for around a decade. Around 2.7 crore electors are expected to participate in the election.

Assam's Electoral Battle

Meanwhile, Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)