RJD's Tejashwi Yadav claims AAP MPs joined BJP out of 'greed or fear'. This follows the announcement by Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal that two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha members will merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Tejashwi Yadav on AAP MPs' move

As two-thirds of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs split ranks in Rajya Sabha, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday alleged that these leaders might have joined the BJP due to greed or fear. Commenting on the situation, Yadav said, "Some people compromise, get scared, and join the BJP. They may have joined out of greed or fear."

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Two-thirds of AAP RS MPs merge with BJP

His remarks come after the Aam Aadmi Party's three MPs - Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal on Friday announced a split in the party and said that two-thirds of the party's members in Rajya Sabha had decided to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking a major political development in the Upper House.

Addressing the media, Raghav Chadha said, "We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP." The press conference was also attended by Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal.

'Separating my path from AAP': Sandeep Pathak

Similarly, while giving his statement in the press conference, Sandeep Pathak said, "I had never thought that such a situation would ever occur in my life. But it did. I was a part of this party for 10 years. Today, I am separating my path from that of the AAP...When it came to joining a party, I joined AAP because they spoke of new politics and politics of work...In 10 years, I worked hard...All political decisions I made were taken by prioritising the party's interests."

Pathak further confirmed his move to the BJP, stating, "I am joining the BJP today and giving up all my positions in AAP."

Chadha alleges 'scripted campaign'

The move came days after AAP removed Chadha as Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha. Following the decision, several party leaders had attacked Chadha and accused him of being soft towards the BJP. Chadha had hit back at the allegations, calling it a "coordinated attack" and denying claims that he refused to walk out of Parliament or sign an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.

In a post on X, Chadha had said a scripted campaign was being run against him. "A scripted campaign has been going on against me. Same language, same words, same allegations. This is no coincidence, but a coordinated attack. At first, I thought I shouldn't respond. Then I thought that if a lie is repeated 100 times, some people might believe it. So, I decided to respond," he said. (ANI)