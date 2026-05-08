AAP MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal reported receiving a suspicious call from someone impersonating Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and has sought a police probe. The caller wished him and asked to meet him in Delhi, raising the MP's suspicion.

AAP MP Alleges Impersonator Posed as Amit Shah in Birthday Call

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Friday claimed that he received a suspicious phone call on his birthday, alleging that an unidentified caller attempted to impersonate Union Home Minister Amit Shah and speak with him.

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Speaking about the incident, Chabbewal said he received multiple calls throughout the day and one such call around 8:45 am claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah would speak to him. "Today is my birthday, and I have been getting a lot of calls since morning. One of those calls came around 8.45 am, claiming that Home Minister Amit Shah would speak with me. The next voice said, 'Raj Kumar Chabbarwal, many happy birthday wishes to you. Where are you today?' He also told me that whenever I come to Delhi, I must meet him. I said 'Okay, sir, thank you'," he said.

He further said the conversation appeared unusual and raised doubts about the authenticity of the caller. "I found the call to be a little strange. First of all, whenever I get a call from a concerned ministry, normally, they are on the landline. Second, the voice didn't seem to be that of the Home Minister," he said.

Chabbewal added that he has sought police intervention into the matter and has requested an investigation. "So, I requested my concerned SSP Hoshiarpur to investigate this call and take strict action accordingly," he said.

Amit Shah Appoints Suvendu Adhikari as WB Legislative Party Leader

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as the Leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party during a meeting in Kolkata, calling him central to the party's vision of "Sonar Bangla" through governance and development.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, "In a way, due to your faith, the central figure of today's celebrations and the future Chief Minister of Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari," while expressing gratitude to the people of West Bengal for their support. "First of all, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the people of Bengal with joined hands... I am very thankful for the huge victory that the people of Bengal have given us by trusting the BJP and our leader, Narendra Modi," he said.

He added, "It is the responsibility of all of us BJP workers to pursue the goal of 'Sonar Bangla' and fulfil the expectations of the people of Bengal."

Shah said the mandate reflected public trust and assured that the party would work to meet expectations. He also quoted Rabindranath Tagore while outlining the vision of a developed and confident Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari was formally announced as the legislative party leader, paving the way for him to take oath as Chief Minister on Saturday, coinciding with Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary.

The BJP secured 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress won 80 seats.

(ANI)