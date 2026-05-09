AAP MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi criticised the ED's raid on Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora, accusing the BJP of misusing power. Arora was later arrested in a Rs 100 crore money laundering probe linked to alleged fraudulent GST transactions.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi on Saturday criticised the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raid on Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora, alleging misuse of power by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) He accused the party of weaponising central agencies against opposition leaders to influence political outcomes. Parashar said, "The powers should not be misused... You (BJP) are forcing a person to either join you or face action against them. The principle of democracy does not say that you should use your powers against someone. The BJP will have to answer for this. Today, the 140 crore people of the country are watching the BJP's policy of destroying democracy."

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His remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids on Saturday at multiple locations linked to Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora in connection with an ongoing alleged Rs 100 crore money laundering probe.

Minister Sanjeev Arora Arrested

Meanwhile, the ED on Saturday arrested Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora in connection with an ongoing Rs 100 crore money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) transactions, officials said. Arora's arrest came after a day-long search operation carried out across multiple locations associated with him and his business entities.

The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to officials, ED teams initiated coordinated searches early on Saturday at five premises spread across Delhi, Gurugram and Chandigarh. Of these, four locations were directly linked to Arora and his associated entities, while one office premises belonged to Hampton Sky Realty Limited, which is also under the agency's scanner in the case.

Details of Money Laundering Probe

The investigation pertains to an alleged large-scale money laundering network involving fake GST transactions. ED officials claim that Arora, through his company, generated fraudulent purchase invoices for mobile phones worth over Rs 100 crore from non-existent firms based in Delhi. These transactions were allegedly used to claim undue input tax credit (ITC), along with wrongful GST refunds on export credits and duty drawbacks. (ANI)