CM Yogi: Ayushman Bharat and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana benefit 10 crore in UP, ensuring equal access

CM Yogi Adityanath criticizes the Samajwadi Party's past healthcare practices, alleging favoritism. He highlights current government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and expansion of medical facilities ensuring healthcare access for all without discrimination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, said that during the Samajwadi Party government, only people connected to the party received financial help for medical treatment. He added that during their rule, every work was given the ‘Samajwadi’ name, even though the money came from government funds. He also pointed out the CM’s Discretionary Fund was misused in the same way.

Addressing a query during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council, the CM spoke about the state's healthcare facilities. He said, “Getting medical treatment is no longer difficult for the poor. Under the PM Ayushman Bharat and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 10 crore people in the state are receiving free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh.”

He further mentioned that government employees are benefiting from free medical services through the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Cashless Health Scheme. He highlighted that in the past eight years, financial assistance from the CM’s Discretionary Fund has been provided to every needy person without any discrimination.

The CM further mentioned that under the current government, healthcare benefits are being provided to all citizens without any discrimination. Speaking in the Legislative Council, he stated that unlike the previous SP government, his administration is working sensitively to ensure that no one is deprived of medical aid. The government is also covering additional medical expenses when needed, as every human loss affects not just the family but also society and the state.

CM Yogi highlighted the rapid expansion of medical facilities, stating that until 2017, there were only 17 government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. However, now, efforts are underway to establish a medical college in every district. These colleges are being staffed with qualified professors, and District Magistrates have been directed to appoint skilled doctors at district hospitals, CHCs, and PHCs. Steps are also being taken to develop super-specialty blocks and strengthen faculty in medical colleges.

“The government has launched the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Mela, which is held every Sunday at PHC-level facilities, providing health services under both central and state schemes. Free dialysis services are now available in every district, ensuring accessible treatment for patients across the state,” he added.

Highlighting the government's commitment to improving healthcare services across the state, the CM mentioned that every district now has a blood bank to ensure easy access to testing facilities for all residents. Alongside the expansion of medical colleges, continuous efforts are being made to enhance paramedical and nursing education.

CM Yogi further said that the government has established eight new departments at SGPGI, introducing treatments that were previously unavailable in the state and country. He also mentioned that SGPGI, initially a 1,200-bed facility, is now operating with 2,200 beds. Recognized as one of North India’s premier medical institutions, SGPGI is playing a crucial role in providing advanced healthcare services.

