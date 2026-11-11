AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges the Delhi government manipulated Diwali AQI data by shutting down monitoring stations and watering hotspots to mislead the public, while criticizing the CAQM for failing to investigate the fraud.

AAP Accuses Delhi Government of AQI Data Manipulation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the Delhi government of manipulating Air Quality Index (AQI) data, alleging that monitoring stations were shut down on Diwali night and water was sprinkled on stations at pollution hotspots to influence pollution readings.

Speaking outside the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) office, Bharadwaj alleged that similar measures were adopted last year to prevent firecracker-induced pollution from being recorded and claimed that the matter had been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Details of the Allegations

"Last year, on the night of Diwali, the government shut down AQI monitoring stations so that the firecracker-induced pollution could not be measured. This was challenged in the Supreme Court. Supreme Court ordered CAQM to file a status report on this. We are here at the CAQM office. This year too, the Delhi Government stopped taking data at AQI monitoring stations on the night of Diwali. Water is being sprinkled on monitoring stations at pollution hotspots. New AQI monitoring stations are being set up in greener areas to bring down AQI and deceive people. We wrote a complaint to the CAQM Chairman on 4th November. It has been almost 10 days, but CAQM has not taken any action. They have not responded to our letter," said Bhardwaj.

Criticism of CAQM's Inaction

The AAP leader further alleged that CAQM had not responded to the party's request for a meeting with its chairman, despite a reminder seeking an appointment. He criticised the commission for not acting on the complaint and said party representatives had come to meet its officials but were denied entry.

"We wrote to them once again, seeking time to meet the Chairman. CAQM did not allot us a time. CAQM is blindfolded like Dhritarashtra. What is the use of such a CAQM? We did not come here to stage a sit-in protest or make noise. We came here only to meet them but they have closed the gate. They are not ready to meet us. Police have been sent here with a vehicle to detain us. The Govt is indulging in 'theft' in broad daylight and committing fraud with AQI data, and CAQM is blindfolded like Dhritarashtra," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 299 at 7 am on Wednesday, placing it in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The national capital has been witnessing persistent pollution amid falling temperatures and moderate fog. Water sprinklers have also been deployed across the city as part of pollution-control measures.