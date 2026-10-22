AAP's Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the BJP government of 'political bias' against the Bengali community, alleging deliberate disruption of Durga Puja celebrations in CR Park through delayed water tankers and police interference.

AAP Accuses BJP of 'Political Bias' Over Durga Puja Disruptions

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the BJP government of "political bias" displayed towards the Bengali community, as he claimed that water tankers failed to arrive on time for the eco-friendly artificial immersion pits. Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj highlighted a series of disruptions faced by puja committees in CR Park, accusing authorities of targeting the festival celebrations.

"We took care of the Durga Puja in CR Park for 11 years. It was during our time that artificial immersion started. But this time, the government showed blatant bias during Durga Puja. I got calls from members of the Bengali community that hundreds of elderly people, women, and children were standing around, and the immersion couldn't happen because the Delhi Jal Board didn't provide water," he said.

Alleges Police Interference

Bhardwaj also raised concerns over the enforcement of strict festive deadlines and alleged police interference during the celebrations. "Usually, Puja and Ramleela used to take place till midnight, but this time, we saw that police forcefully entered the venue and cut the wires. I think the government needs to answer why these two major incidents happened involving the Bengali community. Just when I tweeted about this, the water arrived there a little while ago," he said.

Organisers Forced to Arrange Water Tankers

Earlier, CR Park Mela Ground Committee Member, Durga Puja Samiti, Tarun Chakraborty said that organisers had to pay out of pocket to arrange alternative water tankers after the government suggested creating temporary pits at the pandal site for immersion, which did not arrive on time due to delayed government supplies.

"The reality is that every year, for the Durga Puja immersion, we require several water tankers. Previously, we used to go to Kalindi Kunj for the immersion. However, the government introduced a sustainable measure, suggesting that we create a temporary pit at the pandal site itself for the immersion, which is more eco-friendly. We adopted this practice, but this year, for some reason, the tankers did not arrive on time. We had to arrange for them ourselves by paying out of our own pockets," he said.

"As you can see, it is now 9:30 PM; the immersion process was significantly delayed. Since today is a working day, the entire immersion process took a long time," he added.

Police Reject Obstruction Allegations

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi, had earlier rejected allegations that the police were obstructing the festivities, stating that the intervention was aimed at enforcing court-mandated noise pollution rules. (ANI)