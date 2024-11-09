Aakanksha Haat 2024: CM Yogi highlights cultural heritage, women empowerment initiatives in UP

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 3:19 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, emphasized the importance of festivals and traditions as a vital part of India's heritage. Speaking at the launch of Aakansha Haat 2024 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow , he said that it will play a crucial role in preserving culture and inspiring the younger generation. 

"This initiative will empower women entrepreneurs across Uttar Pradesh, offering them valuable skills, fresh ideas, and opportunities to expand their businesses on a larger scale", he remarked. 

Encouraging women empowerment and local entrepreneurship, CM Yogi stated, “The event is an important step towards promoting women entrepreneurship in the state and providing a platform to self-help groups (SHGs) to showcase their creativity and products.”

He said that Aakansha Haat 2024 is being organized with the efforts of Aakansha Samiti of Uttar Pradesh which is active in all 75 districts of the state and is committed to making women self-reliant.

CM Yogi also praised the efforts of women entrepreneurs and self-help groups. He said, "The Aakanksha Samiti's initiative for the economic empowerment of women is commendable. This event will not only promote women entrepreneurship but also help local products gain recognition at national and international levels."

The Aakanksha Samiti, a developing body of the Indian Administrative Service Officers' Wives Association (IASOWA) of Uttar Pradesh, is dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of women in the state. The committee, working in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, aims to provide economic opportunities to women in self-employment and self-help groups. 

Through Aakanksha Haat 2024, it offers women a platform to showcase their products, skills, and crafts, helping them strengthen their families and communities economically.

“Products from various states of the country including Jammu and Kashmir are also being showcased through Akanksha Haat, which will provide an opportunity for cultural and economic exchange,” he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Akanksha Haat as a significant platform for the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. He stated that women's self-help groups could enhance the quality, packaging, and marketing of local products through ODOP. 

"This event will not only empower local enterprises but will also help the products under ODOP gain recognition in both national and international markets," he remarked further. 

Emphasizing the importance of showcasing positive changes, the Chief Minister urged the media to focus on stories that promote women empowerment and entrepreneurship. "By highlighting these positive efforts, we can amplify the wave of change in society, encouraging more women to step forward," he added.

The Chief Minister remarked that there was once a perception about Uttar Pradesh that nothing could be accomplished here. However, the success of the state's International Trade Show in Noida and Greater Noida last year changed that narrative. 

He highlighted that the second session of the trade show this year saw more than 5 lakh participants, with growing interest from people across the country. The Chief Minister expressed his belief that the Aakanksha Samiti could play a crucial role in furthering this positive momentum.

During Aakanksha Haat 2024, several women self-help groups and entrepreneurs were honored for their exceptional work. One such example was the Bundelkhand-based 'Bellini Milk Producer Group,' which began in 2019 and now provides employment to 71,000 women. The Chief Minister praised their efforts, stating that by promoting such initiatives, the state could progress towards self-reliance. 

He concluded by expressing hope that Aakanksha Samiti's efforts would continue to create new opportunities for women, leading them towards self-reliance and economic empowerment.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Women Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan, Agriculture Production Commissioner Monica Garg, Aakanksha Committee Chairperson Dr. Rashmi Singh and many other dignitaries were present.

