A&N LG Dinesh Sharma attended a Vijayadashami Shastra Puja in Lucknow, reflecting on its cultural significance. The event, organised by Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Samaj, emphasised unity. Namami Gange also held a cleanliness drive for the festival.

Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dinesh Sharma, attended the annual Vijayadashami Shastra Puja ceremony in Lucknow on Tuesday, highlighting the cultural and historical significance of weapon worship during the festive season. The event, jointly organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Samaj and the Lok Adhikar Manch Civil Society, was held at City Montessori School (CMS) Gomti Nagar.

A&N LG on Significance of Shastra Puja

Extending his greetings to citizens nationwide, LG Sharma reflected on the mythological and moral dimensions of the festival. "My best wishes to the entire country on Dussehra and Maha Navami... The Lok Adhikar Manch Civil Society and Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Samaj together perform the worship of weapons. It is said that Maryada Purushottam Ram worshipped his weapons before the final battle with Ravana,” Dinesh Sharma told reporters.

Emphasising the philosophy behind the ritual, Sharma noted that the tradition symbolises the defence of righteousness and collective responsibility toward the nation. He said, “Maryada Purushottam Ram took up arms to protect society while upholding dharma. Now, those who pledge for the nation's defence that India is mine, and we all unite to come forward for the protection of this country; this message goes out from here in a way.”

He further stressed the importance of unity, ethical conduct, and mutual support during times of celebration. “May everyone's welfare be ensured; may we all move forward together, stay within bounds of propriety, and be of help to one another; this is the true meaning of the Shastra Puja on the occasion of Vijayadashami," Dinesh Sharma said.

Namami Gange Links Cleanliness to Vijayadashami

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, Namami Gange launched a special cleanliness drive at Ramghat, conveying the message of the victory of cleanliness over filth and promoting the slogan of “Prosperity through Cleanliness”. The drive highlighted the importance of cleanliness and sanitation for people's lives, health, and society.

The message emphasised that the victory of cleanliness over filth does not simply mean removing garbage but also adopting a healthy and positive mindset. During the event, an aarti of Mother Ganga was performed in the presence of an image of Lord Shri Ramchandra and the national flag, the Tricolour.

A call was made from Ramghat that the festival of Vijayadashami not only symbolises the victory of good over evil but also conveys the message of eliminating negativity like filth and uncleanliness from our lives.

Rajesh Shukla, coordinator of the Namami Gange Kashi region and the Municipal Corporation cleanliness brand ambassador, said that the message of Vijayadashami is to burn away ego and filth. "Just as Lord Rama established righteousness and truth by killing Ravana, we should all resolve to destroy the 'Ravana' of filth, garbage, and uncleanliness that surrounds us. True victory lies in cleanliness. Only when our cities, neighbourhoods, and homes are clean will our citizens be able to remain healthy and happy," he said.

"This Vijayadashami, let us pledge that we will neither spread filth nor allow others to do so, thus creating a clean, green, and beautiful nation," he added.

Prominently present at the event were Namami Gange Kashi region coordinator and the municipality's cleanliness brand ambassador Rajesh Shukla, Arun Tripathi, Arvind Pandey, Rajaram Gupta, Ruby Pandey, Sudha Tripathi, Atharva Tripathi, and Abhishek Gupta. (ANI)