    Shreyovi Mehta, a 9-year-old girl from Faridabad has earned runner-up in the '10 Years and Under' category of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award. Her photo 'In the Spotlight' was selected from nearly 60,000 entries.

    9-year-old Shreyovi Mehta shines as runner-up at prestigious London wildlife awards with striking peahen pic
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 1:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    In a spectacular display of youthful brilliance, 9-year-old Shreyovi Mehta has captured the hearts of wildlife enthusiasts worldwide, securing a coveted spot in the 60th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The contest was orchestrated by the illustrious Natural History Museum (NHM).

    Mehta, a prodigious talent from Faridabad, has been hailed as the runner-up in the '10 Years and Under' category for her evocative photograph titled "In the Spotlight." The captivating image, depicting two peahens gracefully silhouetted beneath a verdant canopy in Keoladev National Park, Bharatpur, India, emerged from a staggering pool of nearly 60,000 entries from across 117 nations.

    "I am glad that my image of our national bird has been given recognition by Natural History Museum at the biggest stage of wildlife photography. I will continue to practice so that one day even our national animal—the tiger—gets the same recognition," Mehta told PTI with a mixture of pride and resolve.

    Expressing her astonishment and elation over her accolade, Mehta took to social media platform Instagram to share her joy.

    "I can’t believe I am being awarded by the @nhm_wpy at Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 in the Under 10 Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year category," she gushed.

    With heartfelt gratitude, the young photographer also extended her thanks to her parents, "Thank you to Mom and Dad. My parents have always supported me in chasing my dreams, even when they seemed too big for a kid like me. Your love and encouragement have been my greatest strength."

    In a declaration brimming with determination, Mehta vowed to further her passion for photography: "I am so proud to represent my Bharat on this global stage. India’s rich wildlife and heritage has been a source of endless inspiration, and I promise to keep working hard to bring more of it to you."

    "Last but not least, to all the parents out there, thank you for encouraging your daughters to explore their dreams. It’s the best gift you can give us. Because when you let us dream big, there’s no limit to what we can achieve! This is just the beginning! I will keep learning, improving, and striving to do even better. The journey continues, and I’m excited for what’s next! That’s Shreyovi’s promise. Thank you, everyone, for your support! Let’s keep celebrating the beauty of our planet together!" she added in her exuberant social media post, also expressing gratitude to her photography mentors and her uncle.

    As a fifth-grade student poised to receive her medal on October 8 at the Natural History Museum in London, Mehta’s remarkable achievement is set to be a highlight of the event. The judging panel, led by Kathy Moran, lauded the competition’s entries for their rich diversity and depth. Moran remarked, "In this selection, you see species diversity, a range of behavior and conservation issues. These images represent the evolution of the competition through the years, from pure natural history to photography that fully embraces representation of the natural world—the beauty and the challenges."

    The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition will unveil these extraordinary images at the NHM on October 11, and will enchant visitors until June 29, 2025.

