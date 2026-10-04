83 NCC cadets from Mizoram completed a two-week intensive training at the Indian Army's CIJWS in Vairengte, focusing on military skills, discipline, team spirit, and modern warfare concepts to foster national service and integration.

Intensive Training for NCC Cadets

Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS), Vairengte, conducted an intensive training programme for 83 NCC cadets from Mizoram from September 21 to October 4, providing young boys and girls an opportunity to train in the professional environment of one of the Indian Army’s premier training institutions.

Beyond Routine NCC Training

As per the release, the two-week programme was conceived to take the cadets beyond routine NCC training and expose them to the discipline, physical standards, field skills and team spirit of military life. The cadets underwent drill, physical training, firing, map reading, fieldcraft, survival training, first aid and team-building activities, while also receiving an introduction to jungle warfare, weapons, equipment and night-vision devices.

Exposure to Modern Warfare

An important part of the programme was exposure to the changing character of warfare. Visits to the Information and Research Centre, IED Hall and Technovation Hall familiarised the cadets with technology, innovation and developments relevant to modern military training.

Building Character and Camaraderie

The camp also provided a platform for motivational interaction, encouraging the cadets to develop confidence, discipline, leadership and a spirit of service. Training together in mixed groups further promoted camaraderie and a sense of collective identity amongst youth drawn from different parts of Mizoram, the release said.

Strengthening Community and National Bonds

The initiative assumes particular significance as CIJW School continues to deepen its engagement with the youth of the State. By bringing NCC cadets into the School’s training environment, the endeavour seeks to broaden their exposure, strengthen their connection with national institutions, and inspire them to participate more in nation-building and national service opportunities. The programme reflects CIJW School’s sustained effort to invest in the youth and to use its professional training capabilities not only for military excellence, but also for character building, national integration and strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the local community, the release said.